Vitru : Business Combination with UniCesumar Presentation

This presentation by Vitru Limited (the "Company") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact, could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about the proposed business combination, including the benefits of the business combination, integration plans, expected synergies and revenue opportunities, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, the expected management and governance of the combined company, and the expected timing of the business combination; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on general economic and business conditions in Brazil and globally and any restrictive measures imposed by governmental authorities in response to the outbreak; our ability to implement, in a timely and efficient manner, any measure necessary to respond to, or reduce the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, operations, cash flow, prospects, liquidity and financial condition; our ability to efficiently predict, and react to, temporary or long-lasting changes in consumer behavior resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, including after the outbreak has been sufficiently controlled; our competition; our ability to implement our business strategy; our ability to adapt to technological changes in the educational sector; the availability of government authorizations on terms and conditions and within periods acceptable to us; our ability to continue attracting and retaining new students; our ability to maintain the academic quality of our programs; our ability to maintain the relationships with our hub partners; our ability to collect tuition fees; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in government regulations applicable to the education industry in Brazil; government interventions in education industry programs, that affect the economic or tax regime, the collection of tuition fees or the regulatory framework applicable to educational institutions; a decline in the number of students enrolled in our programs or the amount of tuition we can charge; our ability to compete and conduct our business in the future; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product, service and concept development by us and our competitors; changes in consumer demands and preferences and technological advances, and our ability to innovate to respond to such changes; changes in labor, distribution and other operating costs; our compliance with, and changes to, government laws, regulations and tax matters that currently apply to us; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the Brazilian economy.

The forward-looking statements can be identified, in certain cases, through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "might," "can," "could," "is designed to," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast", "plan", "predict", "potential", "aspiration," "should," "purpose," "belief," and similar, or variations of, or the negative of such words and expressions. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward- looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including the section titled "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F of the Company. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: investors.vitru.com.br.