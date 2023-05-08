Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vitru Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTRU   KYG9440D1034

VITRU LIMITED

(VTRU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:53:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
12.98 USD   +1.41%
06:14aVitru : Issuance of Debentures by Vitru Brasil Empreendimentos, Participações e Comércio S.A - Form 6-K
PU
04/19Vitru Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023
GL
03/16Vitru : 4Q22 Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitru : Issuance of Debentures by Vitru Brasil Empreendimentos, Participações e Comércio S.A - Form 6-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Issuance of Debentures by Vitru Brasil Empreendimentos, Participações e Comércio S.A.

Florianópolis, Brazil, May 5, 2023 - Vitru Limited (Nasdaq: VTRU) ("Vitru") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Vitru Brasil Empreendimentos, Participações e Comércio S.A ("Vitru Brazil"), a corporation (sociedade anônima) formed under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil, has approved today the issuance of its second simple, secured, non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures") in a public offering directed solely to professional investors in Brazil, in compliance with Rule No. 160 of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários). The aggregate principal amount of the Debenture is R$190,000,000.00 (one hundred and ninety million BRL) with a nominal unit value of R$1.000,00 (one thousand BRL).

The Debentures will be issued on May 5, 2023. The Debentures will mature on the date that is five years from the issuance date.

The interest rate applicable to the Debentures will be equal to the Brazilian daily interbank deposit rate (Depósito Interfinanceiro) plus a spread of 2.60% yearly, based on 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) business days.

The Debentures will be secured by (i) a fiduciary assignment of receivables from education services provided by CESUMAR - Centro de Ensino Superior de Maringá Ltda. ("Cesumar") and (ii) the following subsidiaries of Vitru Brasil: Sociedade Educacional Leonardo da Vinci Ltda., Sociedade Educacional do Vale do Itapocu Ltda., Fac Educacional Ltda., Fair Educacional Ltda. and Cesumar.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the Debentures will be used by Vitru Brasil:

(i) to extend the maturity profile of its indebtedness, and/or (ii) for working capital purposes.

The minutes of the meeting are available on the websites of Vitru Brazil and the CVM, as required by applicable law.

This communication is distributed for informative purposes only in accordance with Rule No. 44 of the CVM, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute an invitation or solicitation to participate in the offering of the Debentures.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Vitru's mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Vitru's current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Vitru's common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Vitru's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Vitru does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events, or other factors.

Contact:

Maria Carolina F. Gonçalves, IR

e-mail: ir@vitru.com.br

website: https://investors.vitru.com.br/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vitru Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VITRU LIMITED
06:14aVitru : Issuance of Debentures by Vitru Brasil Empreendimentos, Participações e Comércio S..
PU
04/19Vitru Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023
GL
03/16Vitru : 4Q22 Earnings Release
PU
03/16Vitru : 4Q22 Financial Statements
PU
03/16Transcript : Vitru Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
CI
03/16Vitru : Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/16Vitru Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28Vitru Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023
GL
02/28Vitru Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023
GL
01/19Transcript : Vitru Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITRU LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 980 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2023 196 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net Debt 2023 1 933 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 169 M 437 M 437 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart VITRU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vitru Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITRU LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 64,38 BRL
Average target price 132,21 BRL
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Jorge Guterres Quintans Graça Co-Chief Executive Officer
William Victor K de Matos Silva Co-Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Eduardo Martins e Silva Chairman
Rivadávia C. Drummond de Alvarenga Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITRU LIMITED-42.31%437
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.75%2 471
SISB65.36%881
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.0.00%798
CHINA NEW HIGHER EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED-26.82%557
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-8.85%542
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer