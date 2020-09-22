Log in
VITRU LIMITED

09/22 04:00:00 pm
14.48 USD   -3.21%
04:53pVitru Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
09/18Vitru Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
Vitru Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

09/22/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited (“Vitru”), a Brazilian distance learning education group company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 of its newly-issued common shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 18, 2020, under the symbol “VTRU.”

In connection with the offering, Vitru has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. and Morgan Stanley acted as Global Coordinators in this offering, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Banco BTG Pactual S.A.—Cayman Branch, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc. and XP Investments US, LLC collectively acted as bookrunners of this offering.

Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Itaú BBA, 540 Madison Avenue 24th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Equity Sales Desk, telephone: 1-212-710-6756 or by emailing roadshowdesk@itaubba.com; or Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Investor Relations Department
ir@vitru.com.br

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Jorge Guterres Quintans Graça Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba Chairman
Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas Chief Financial Officer
Edson Gustavo Georgette Peli Director
Fernando Cezar Dantas Porfírio Borges Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITRU LIMITED0.00%345
TAL EDUCATION GROUP51.56%43 854
GSX TECHEDU INC.379.78%24 995
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED93.82%4 366
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED39.80%3 929
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-13.13%3 899
