    VTRU   KYG9440D1034

VITRU LIMITED

(VTRU)
Vitru Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 26, 2021

05/18/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Vitru will host a corresponding webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Vitru’s website at https://investors.vitru.com.br.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 2578317) by dialing in to (833) 614-1391 or +1 (914) 987-7112 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 26, 2021.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may,” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Vitru’s current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Vitru’s common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Vitru’s control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Vitru does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.


Contact:

Maria Carolina F. Gonçalves, IRO
e-mail: ir@vitru.com.br
website: https://investors.vitru.com.br/

Financials
Sales 2021 618 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 78,3 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2021 147 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 791 M 340 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 711
Free-Float 75,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro Jorge Guterres Quintans Graça Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba Chairman
Rivadávia C. Drummond de Alvarenga Neto Independent Director
Claudia Jordão Ribeiro Pagnano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITRU LIMITED-0.14%340
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED21.33%3 329
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.0.00%896
WISDOM EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-34.66%684
SISB PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.74%283