  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vitru Limited
  News
  Summary
    VTRU   KYG9440D1034

VITRU LIMITED

(VTRU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
21.00 USD   +2.29%
04:32pVitru : Received Antitrust Approval for its Investment Agreement with Crescera - Form 6-K
PU
04:26pVitru Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
GL
11:23aVitru Launches Subscription Rights Offering Plan
MT
Vitru Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

10/24/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 10th, 2022.

Vitru will host a corresponding webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing in to +1(844) 204-8942 (U.S. Toll-Free), +1(412) 717-9627 (International), or +55(11) 4090-1621, +55(11) 3181-8565 (Brazil), password: Vitru.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Events section of Vitru’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitru.com.br.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may,” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Vitru’s current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Vitru’s common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Vitru’s control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Vitru does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.


All news about VITRU LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 339 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2022 139 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 225 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 048 M 587 M 587 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Pedro Jorge Guterres Quintans Graça Co-Chief Executive Officer
William Victor K de Matos Silva Co-Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Eduardo Martins e Silva Chairman
Rivadávia C. Drummond de Alvarenga Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITRU LIMITED0.00%587
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-55.21%1 721
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.19.59%1 054
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-38.96%713
SISB100.00%463
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED-67.03%421