  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE MUENCHEN
  Vitruvia Medical AG
  News
  Summary
    991   CH0461931419

VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG

(991)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  2022-11-24
1.250 EUR    0.00%
10:45aVitruvia Medical Ag : Issue of 6.00% Convertibel Bond 2022-2025
EQ
09/30Vitruvia Medical Ag : Successful certification of FFP 2 masks with medical approval of LT technologies
EQ
09/30Vitruvia Medical Ag : Half-year results as of 30.6.2022 incl. half-year report
EQ
Vitruvia Medical AG: Issue of 6.00% Convertibel Bond 2022-2025

11/26/2022 | 10:45am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vitruvia Medical AG / Key word(s): Financing
Vitruvia Medical AG: Issue of 6.00% Convertibel Bond 2022-2025

26-Nov-2022 / 16:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  

 

Convertible bond Vitruvia Medical AG ("Private Placement") 6.00% 2022-2025

 

By resolution of the Board of Directors, Vitruvia Medical AG has resolved to issue a convertible bond ("Private Placement") of CHF 2.2 million at an interest rate of 6.00% p.a. and a term of 3 years. The issue price is set at 100% and the conversion price is EUR 2.50 and is convertible into registered shares of Vitruvia Medical AG.

The funds will be used to finance existing projects (LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG), acquisitions (rebuilding of the investment portfolio) and general corporate financing.

 

Anglikon, 26 November 2022

Vitruvia Medical Ltd.

Board of directors

 

 

 

26-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vitruvia Medical AG
Kesselackerstr. 18
5611 Anglikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 915 33 78
E-mail: kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
Internet: www.vitruvia-med.com
ISIN: CH0461931419
WKN: A2PDWF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1498163

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1498163  26-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
