|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vitruvia Medical AG / Key word(s): Financing
Vitruvia Medical AG: Issue of 6.00% Convertibel Bond 2022-2025
26-Nov-2022 / 16:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Convertible bond Vitruvia Medical AG ("Private Placement") 6.00% 2022-2025
By resolution of the Board of Directors, Vitruvia Medical AG has resolved to issue a convertible bond ("Private Placement") of CHF 2.2 million at an interest rate of 6.00% p.a. and a term of 3 years. The issue price is set at 100% and the conversion price is EUR 2.50 and is convertible into registered shares of Vitruvia Medical AG.
The funds will be used to finance existing projects (LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG), acquisitions (rebuilding of the investment portfolio) and general corporate financing.
Anglikon, 26 November 2022
Vitruvia Medical Ltd.
Board of directors
26-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitruvia Medical AG
|
|Kesselackerstr. 18
|
|5611 Anglikon
|
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 915 33 78
|E-mail:
|kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
|Internet:
|www.vitruvia-med.com
|ISIN:
|CH0461931419
|WKN:
|A2PDWF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1498163
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1498163 26-Nov-2022 CET/CEST