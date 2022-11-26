EQS-Ad-hoc: Vitruvia Medical AG / Key word(s): Financing

Vitruvia Medical AG: Issue of 6.00% Convertibel Bond 2022-2025



26-Nov-2022 / 16:43 CET/CEST

Convertible bond Vitruvia Medical AG ("Private Placement") 6.00% 2022-2025 By resolution of the Board of Directors, Vitruvia Medical AG has resolved to issue a convertible bond ("Private Placement") of CHF 2.2 million at an interest rate of 6.00% p.a. and a term of 3 years. The issue price is set at 100% and the conversion price is EUR 2.50 and is convertible into registered shares of Vitruvia Medical AG. The funds will be used to finance existing projects (LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG), acquisitions (rebuilding of the investment portfolio) and general corporate financing. Anglikon, 26 November 2022 Vitruvia Medical Ltd. Board of directors

