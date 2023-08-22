On 23 August 2023, the Directors of Vitura Health Limited resolved to pay a further dividend of one cent per ordinary share franked as to 100% in respect of the year ended 30 June 2023. It is anticipated that the Record Date for the dividend will be on, or around, 5 September 2023 and that the payment of the dividend and allotment of any shares issued under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan will occur on, or around, 28 September 2023.