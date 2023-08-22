On 23 August 2023, the Directors of Vitura Health Limited resolved to pay a further dividend of one cent per ordinary share franked as to 100% in respect of the year ended 30 June 2023. It is anticipated that the Record Date for the dividend will be on, or around, 5 September 2023 and that the payment of the dividend and allotment of any shares issued under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan will occur on, or around, 28 September 2023.
Vitura Health Limited Announces Dividend for the Year Ended 30 June 2023, Payable on or Around, 28 September 2023
Today at 05:54 pm
