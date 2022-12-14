Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Viva Energy Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEA   AU0000016875

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-14 am EST
2.630 AUD   +1.15%
02:45aAustralia gas price cap boosts LNG import plans but adds risk
RE
11/22Viva Energy : Executive Leadership Team change
PU
11/21Viva Energy Group Appoints Convenience and Mobility Chief, CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia gas price cap boosts LNG import plans but adds risk

12/14/2022 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Development strike seen stoking demand for imported gas

*

LNG imports will cost more than price-capped local gas

*

Policy uncertainty raises risk for new supply

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australia's plan to control domestic natural gas prices, which producers say will deter development of new supply, is expected to boost the prospects for proposed LNG import terminals but potentially defeat the government's aim to cut energy bills.

Parliament is set to pass legislation on Thursday to cap gas prices at A$12 per gigajoule (GJ) for a year and then require a "reasonable price" for domestic sales after the cap expires.

Industry players say the plan, which surprised producers, will hurt investment in new supply as the "reasonable" price based on cost of production plus an agreed return on capital would fail to reflect exploration and development risks - which in turn would open a window of opportunity for LNG imports.

"We feel as though it actually supports our project better," said Kym Winter-Dewhirst, managing director of Venice Energy, referring to his company's planned A$250 million ($170 million) LNG import terminal off Adelaide in South Australia.

If the price cap results in less new local supply, "then additional gas will be required for a period. So anyone with an LNG terminal will be able to fill that gap more than previously thought," he added.

Australia, despite being among the world's top two liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, faces gas shortfalls from 2026 in its most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, as supply is drying up in the offshore fields that have long supplied them.

Those states are far from the country's remaining key gas producing regions. New fields are not being developed fast enough to fill the gap amid community opposition and resistance from lenders. The government's market intervention has just added a new hurdle.

"If the new Bill is passed in its current form, we expect it to turn a short-term gas supply crisis into something considerably worse as soon as winter 2024," Jarden analyst Nik Burns said in a report.

PRICE IMPACT

LNG supply, potentially from Western Australia, Papua New Guinea or the United States, for example, would however raise energy prices as LNG is more expensive, analysts cautioned.

"Imported LNG would have to compete with domestic supply ... under the reasonable price regime. Why would you buy A$30 imported gas when the government has said you can get a regulated contract at A$12?" Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic said.

Asian spot LNG <LNG-AS> is currently around $37 per million British thermal units.

Squadron Energy, which has yet to line up gas buyers for an LNG import terminal it is building south of Sydney, said it expects to complete construction at the end of 2023.

It declined to comment on the government's policy.

Viva Energy, awaiting state approval for an LNG import terminal in Victoria, "remains positive" about its project as forecasts point to the need for imports later this decade, a spokesperson said.

There are five proposed LNG import terminals in Australia, all together worth about A$1.25 billion.

However, analysts question whether companies will be willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to build terminals amid uncertainty over what the government might do next to rein in energy bills.

"As a result, progress towards final investment decisions at (LNG import) developments could stall in the short term, delaying first LNG imports," said Lucy Cullen, a research director at energy consultants Wood Mackenzie. ($1 = 1.4654 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.96% 300.2622 Real-time Quote.64.80%
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.15% 2.63 Delayed Quote.10.64%
All news about VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
02:45aAustralia gas price cap boosts LNG import plans but adds risk
RE
11/22Viva Energy : Executive Leadership Team change
PU
11/21Viva Energy Group Appoints Convenience and Mobility Chief, CFO
MT
11/21Viva Energy Group Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
11/21Viva Energy Group Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/07Viva Energy Reportedly in the Mix as Auction for Chemicals Group Ixom Nears End
CI
10/23Viva Energy Group Limited Reports Sales Results for the Third Quarter Ended 30 Septembe..
CI
09/26A Win-Win For Coles And Viva Energy?
AQ
09/23UBS Adjusts Viva Energy's Price Target to AU$3.40 From AU$3.15, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/21News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 798 M 15 692 M 15 692 M
Net income 2022 691 M 476 M 476 M
Net Debt 2022 2 099 M 1 444 M 1 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 9,34%
Capitalization 4 017 M 2 765 M 2 765 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Viva Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,60 AUD
Average target price 3,21 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jevan Bouzo Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Robert Murray Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Amanda Fleming Chief Digital & Transformation Officer
Arnoud Cyriel Leo de Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED10.64%2 765
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-10.37%8 402
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")0.11%4 998
PETRONAS DAGANGAN4.95%4 850
RUBIS-7.77%2 653
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-35.66%1 839