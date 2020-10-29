BP to shut Australian oil refinery, switch to fuel import terminal

* Australia's biggest refinery to shut in six months
* BP to convert site to fuel import terminal
* BP's Australian rivals also consider shutting plants
MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - BP plc plans to stop
producing fuel in Australia and will convert its Kwinana oil
refinery, the biggest of the country's four, into a fuel import
terminal, thanks to tough competition in the Asian market, the
global major said on Friday.
BP said it would wind down operations at the plant in
Western Australia over the next six months, affecting 650 jobs,
but did not say how much the conversion would cost.
"Regional oversupply and sustained low refining margins mean
the Kwinana refinery is no longer economically viable," it said
in a statement.
The move comes despite government efforts to build up
national fuel security with incentives of A$2.3 billion ($1.6
billion) to Australia's four refiners to keep their plants open.
BP's domestic rivals, Viva Energy and Ampol
, have both said they are also considering shutting
their refineries and converting them to fuel import terminals.
In a drive to become a clean energy provider, BP said it was
also considering developing Kwinana as a clean energy hub to
produce and store lower carbon fuels, such as renewable diesel
produced from waste.
($1=A$1.4027)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)