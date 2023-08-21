By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Australian supermarket operator Coles held its dividend after reporting a flat annual profit amid higher staff and financing costs.

The ASX-listed retailer on Tuesday reported a continuing-operations annual profit for the 52 weeks through June 25 of 1.042 billion Australian dollars (US$668.3 million), compared with A$1.045 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.9% to A$40.48 billion and the company declared a dividend of A$0.30 a share.

Including the fuel retail business it sold to Viva Energy in May 2023, net profit edged 4.8% higher to A$1.10 billion.

Coles said that supermarket sales volumes were modestly positive at the start of its fiscal 2024, which will be a 53-week reporting period. It said it was seeing early signs of customers shifting away from out-of-home dining despite moderating headline inflation.

The retailer said it would lift investment in technology and security in response to theft at some of its stores.

