Exxon presses Australia to release aid to oil refiners by January

MELBOURNE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is
urging the Australian government to start releasing aid to the
country's oil refineries by January after a decision last week
by BP plc to shut the nation's biggest refinery.
Exxon owns Australia's oldest refinery at Altona near
Melbourne, which can process 90,000 barrels per day of oil, the
smallest of the nation's four refineries. The site supplies
about half of the fuel for the state of Victoria, which has been
subject to one of the world's longest and tightest coronavirus
lockdowns.
Exxon said the prolonged lockdown "has placed unprecedented
pressure" on Altona, causing the plant to run at a loss.
Victoria's government only last week eased restrictions
limiting people to a 5 km (3 mile) zone around their homes and
allowed shops and restaurants to reopen for the first time since
Aug 2.
The Australian government is in talks with the refining
industry on an offer of A$2.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in
incentives over 10 years to keep refineries open to bolster of
national fuel security.
The country's two other refiners, Viva Energy and
Ampol, are considering shutting their refineries.
Exxon said the proposed six-month time frame for talks with
the government was "too long given the near term challenges
faced by all refineries" and it was working with the refiners'
industry group and the government to get the first part of the
fuel security package released by January 2021.
The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) said the government
should take over BP's plant at Kwinana, Western Australia, the
only refinery on the west coast, to prevent fuel supply
disruptions.
"More than 90 percent of Australia's liquid fuel already
arrives via foreign owned and operated tankers, but that figure
will only increase if the Kwinana refinery is allowed to close,"
MUA Assistant National Secretary Ian Bray said in a statement.
($1 = 1.4259 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)