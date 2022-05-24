Viva Energy : AGM Addresses and Presentation

Despite the continued impact of the pandemic, 2021 was a year of significant achievement for the Company. We kept the business operating safely and reliably throughout, caring for our employees, serving our customers and the broader community, and delivering financial results which showed significant improvement on prior years. For the year we recorded Group Underlying EBITDA, on a replacement cost basis, of $484.2 million. This is an increase of 98% on the prior year and an increase of 23% on pre-pandemic performance in 2019.

Through this period, Viva Energy maintained a strong balance sheet and finished the year with a low net debt of $95.2 million. Our strong financial position enabled us to complete a further $100 million capital return and an $18 million on-marketbuy-back during 2021. The Company also returned to positive distributable Net Profit After Tax and paid $115.5 million in dividends in respect of the 2021 financial year.

We are very pleased with this strong recovery, which was underpinned by a particularly strong improvement in our commercial and refining businesses, and continued strength in our Retail business despite lower demands from periods of lockdowns and border closures. The steps we took to respond to a rapidly changing environment and support our customers through the pandemic were important to set the business on a firm footing to benefit from longer term recovery, and this is very evident in the results we delivered. Scott will talk more about these results and update on our 2022 performance when he addresses the meeting shortly.

The future of our business is in good shape. We have entered into a contract with the Federal Government to continue operating our Geelong refinery through to at least mid-2028, and we are undertaking a significant investment program to transform the site into an Energy Hub, which aims to consolidate our role in supporting energy security and the energy transition. Our contract with Government provides an effective floor in refining earnings, and critical financial support for the development of strategic storage and upgrades to refining processing capability to meet new fuel standards. Our refinery, one of two remaining in the country, is a facility of national significance.

Australia is, of course, at the beginning of a long-term energy transition. It is important that we make this transition together with our customers and that we collectively deliver the outcomes which are critical for the long term health of the planet. We believe that Viva Energy has an important role to play to support Australia's energy security by providing the energy that people need today, as well as accelerating energy transition by developing energies of the future. It is critical that we get this balance right.

Last year, Scott and the executive team held an investor strategy day to share our approach to this transition, and what it means for each of our businesses and our key priorities. Importantly, we announced commitments to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions in our non-refining operations by 2030, 10% reduction in emissions intensity at the Refinery by 2030 and over the longer term an ambition to reach Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions across all operations by 2050.

We are also committed to helping our customers reduce their emissions, and have already announced a number of initiatives that will support these objectives, such as carbon neutral Jet Fuel and investment in Hydrogen Refuelling facilities for heavy vehicle transport operators at our Energy Hub in Geelong. We have installed, with our project partner Evie Networks, electric vehicle charging facilities at 5 trial stations, and also trialled the recycling of plastics through our refining operations in partnership with the LyondellBasell polypropylene facility, which we have