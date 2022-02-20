Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Viva Energy Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEA   AU0000016875

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viva Energy : Appendix 4E - Preliminary Financial Report

02/20/2022 | 05:21pm EST
For personal use only

Viva Energy Group Limited and controlled entities

Financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Viva Energy Group Limited (the "Company")

ACN 626 661 032

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Results for announcement to the market

The current reporting period is the year ended 31 December 2021. The previous corresponding period is the year ended 31 December 2020.

Year ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

% Change

2021

2020

A$M

A$M

Revenue

15,900.0

12,409.9

28.1%

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax / net profit/(loss) for the period

attributable to shareholders

Historical cost basis

232.9

(36.2)

743.4%

Replacement cost basis1

191.6

33.4

473.7%

1 Prior year comparative reflects the recently implemented reporting changes.

Brief explanation of basis of results

Viva Energy reports its performance on a "Replacement Cost" (RC) basis. RC is a non-IFRS measure under which the cost of goods sold is calculated on the basis of theoretical new purchases of inventory instead of the historical cost of inventory. As a result, it removes the effect of timing differences and management believes it enables users of the financial information to more clearly observe the operating performance of the business independently of the impact of movements in the oil price. Replacement cost basis reporting has previously captured this cost of goods sold restatement only, however in the current period, reporting changes detailed in the Directors' Report note the inclusion of lease expense now also captured in RC, with the impact of applying AASB16 recognised between NPAT (RC) and NPAT (HC). Significant items, and revaluation gain on FX and oil derivatives will also be recognised between NPAT (RC) and NPAT (HC), and prior period replacement cost basis results have been restated for this change.

Year ended 31

Year ended 31

December

December

% change

2021

2020

cents

cents

Statutory Earnings per share (Historical cost basis)

14.6

(1.9)

868.4%

Underlying Earnings per share (Replacement cost basis)1

12.0

1.8

566.7%

1 Prior year comparative reflects the recently implemented reporting changes.

The above earnings per share calculations are based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares on issue in the Company over the current year ended 31 December 2021 and also the comparative period. Underlying earnings per share is prepared on the basis of Underlying profit.

For personal use only

Viva Energy Group Limited and controlled entities

Financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Year ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

% Change

2021

2020

A$

A$

Net tangible asset per share

0.96

0.88

9.1%

Net tangible asset per share is derived by dividing net tangible assets by the number of ordinary shares on issue as at 31 December of each year. Net tangible assets are net assets attributable to members less intangible assets. Right of use assets have been treated as tangible for the purpose of this calculation.

Dividends

2021 cents

2021

Interim dividend - amount per security (fully franked)

4.1

2021

Final dividend - amount per security (fully franked)

3.2

Trading on ex dividend basis

7 March 2022

Record date for determining entitlement to final dividend

8 March 2022

Date dividend expected to be paid

24 March 2022

There is no dividend or distribution reinvestment plan currently in operation and there is no foreign sourced income component distributed in relation to the dividend.

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Financial Report of Viva Energy Group Limited ('2021 Financial Report') and associated ASX market releases made during the period. The 2021 Financial Report includes additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements and commentary on the results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

This report is based on the 2021 Financial Report which has been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers ('PwC'). PwC has not audited Underlying numbers included in the Directors' report. The Independent Auditor's Report provided by PwC is included in the 2021 Financial Report.

Julia Kagan

Company Secretary

21 February 2022

For personal use only

Viva Energy Group Limited and controlled entities

Financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Viva Energy Group Limited

and controlled entities

Financial report for the year ended

31 December 2021

ACN: 626 661 032

ABN: 74 626 661 032

Viva Energy Group Limited and controlled entities

Financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Contents

Operating and financial review ...........................................................................................................................

6

Board of Directors .............................................................................................................................................

24

Executive Leadership team ..............................................................................................................................

28

Remuneration report .........................................................................................................................................

29

Directors' report ................................................................................................................................................

52

Auditor's independence declaration .................................................................................................................

59

Consolidated statement of profit or loss ...........................................................................................................

60

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income..........................................................................................

61

Consolidated statement of financial position ....................................................................................................

62

Consolidated statement of changes in equity...................................................................................................

63

Consolidated statement of cash flows ..............................................................................................................

64

Notes to the consolidated financial statements ................................................................................................

65

General information ..........................................................................................................................................

65

Results for the Year ..........................................................................................................................................

67

1.

Revenue .................................................................................................................................................

67

2.

Other profit or loss items ........................................................................................................................

68

3.

Segment information ..............................................................................................................................

70

4.

Earnings per share .................................................................................................................................

72

Working capital and cash flow ..........................................................................................................................

73

5.

Inventories ..............................................................................................................................................

73

6.

Cash and cash equivalents ....................................................................................................................

73

7.

Reconciliation of profit to net cash flows from operating activities .........................................................

74

8.

Trade and other receivables...................................................................................................................

74

9.

Prepayments ..........................................................................................................................................

76

10.

Trade and other payables ......................................................................................................................

76

Long-term assets and liabilities ........................................................................................................................

77

11.

Property, plant and equipment ...............................................................................................................

77

12.

Leases ....................................................................................................................................................

78

13.

Long-term receivables ............................................................................................................................

80

14.

Financial assets held at fair value through other comprehensive income .............................................

80

15.

Long-term payables................................................................................................................................

81

16.

Goodwill and other intangible assets......................................................................................................

81

17.

Provisions ...............................................................................................................................................

83

18.

Commitments and contingencies ...........................................................................................................

85

Capital funding and financial risk management................................................................................................

86

19.

Financial assets and liabilities ................................................................................................................

86

20.

Derivative assets and liabilities ..............................................................................................................

88

21.

Long-term borrowings ............................................................................................................................

89

22.

Consolidated net debt ............................................................................................................................

89

23.

Contributed equity and reserves ............................................................................................................

89

4

For personal use only

Viva Energy Group Limited and controlled entities

Financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021

24.

Dividends declared and paid ..................................................................................................................

92

25.

Fair value of financial assets and liabilities ............................................................................................

92

26.

Financial risk management ....................................................................................................................

93

Taxation ............................................................................................................................................................

97

27.

Income tax and deferred tax...................................................................................................................

97

Group structure ...............................................................................................................................................

100

28.

Group information.................................................................................................................................

100

29.

Interests in associates and joint operations .........................................................................................

101

30.

Parent company financial information ..................................................................................................

103

31.

Deed of cross guarantee ......................................................................................................................

103

Other disclosures ............................................................................................................................................

106

32.

Post-employment benefits ....................................................................................................................

106

33.

Related party disclosures .....................................................................................................................

109

34.

Auditor's remuneration .........................................................................................................................

112

35.

Events occurring after the reporting period ..........................................................................................

113

Directors' declaration ......................................................................................................................................

114

Independent auditor's report...........................................................................................................................

115

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
