Viva Energy : Appendix 4E - Preliminary Financial Report

Viva Energy Group Limited and controlled entities

Financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Viva Energy Group Limited (the "Company")

ACN 626 661 032

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Results for announcement to the market

The current reporting period is the year ended 31 December 2021. The previous corresponding period is the year ended 31 December 2020.

Year ended Year ended 31 December 31 December % Change 2021 2020 A$M A$M Revenue 15,900.0 12,409.9 28.1% Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax / net profit/(loss) for the period attributable to shareholders Historical cost basis 232.9 (36.2) 743.4% Replacement cost basis1 191.6 33.4 473.7%

1 Prior year comparative reflects the recently implemented reporting changes.

Brief explanation of basis of results

Viva Energy reports its performance on a "Replacement Cost" (RC) basis. RC is a non-IFRS measure under which the cost of goods sold is calculated on the basis of theoretical new purchases of inventory instead of the historical cost of inventory. As a result, it removes the effect of timing differences and management believes it enables users of the financial information to more clearly observe the operating performance of the business independently of the impact of movements in the oil price. Replacement cost basis reporting has previously captured this cost of goods sold restatement only, however in the current period, reporting changes detailed in the Directors' Report note the inclusion of lease expense now also captured in RC, with the impact of applying AASB16 recognised between NPAT (RC) and NPAT (HC). Significant items, and revaluation gain on FX and oil derivatives will also be recognised between NPAT (RC) and NPAT (HC), and prior period replacement cost basis results have been restated for this change.

Year ended 31 Year ended 31 December December % change 2021 2020 cents cents Statutory Earnings per share (Historical cost basis) 14.6 (1.9) 868.4% Underlying Earnings per share (Replacement cost basis)1 12.0 1.8 566.7%

1 Prior year comparative reflects the recently implemented reporting changes.

The above earnings per share calculations are based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares on issue in the Company over the current year ended 31 December 2021 and also the comparative period. Underlying earnings per share is prepared on the basis of Underlying profit.