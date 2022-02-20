Viva Energy : Appendix 4E - Preliminary Financial Report

|
Contents
Operating and financial review ...........................................................................................................................
6
Board of Directors .............................................................................................................................................
24
Executive Leadership team ..............................................................................................................................
28
Remuneration report .........................................................................................................................................
29
Directors' report ................................................................................................................................................
52
Auditor's independence declaration .................................................................................................................
59
Consolidated statement of profit or loss ...........................................................................................................
60
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income..........................................................................................
61
Consolidated statement of financial position ....................................................................................................
62
Consolidated statement of changes in equity...................................................................................................
63
Consolidated statement of cash flows ..............................................................................................................
64
Notes to the consolidated financial statements ................................................................................................
65
General information ..........................................................................................................................................
65
Results for the Year ..........................................................................................................................................
67
1.
Revenue .................................................................................................................................................
67
2.
Other profit or loss items ........................................................................................................................
68
3.
Segment information ..............................................................................................................................
70
4.
Earnings per share .................................................................................................................................
72
Working capital and cash flow ..........................................................................................................................
73
5.
Inventories ..............................................................................................................................................
73
6.
Cash and cash equivalents ....................................................................................................................
73
7.
Reconciliation of profit to net cash flows from operating activities .........................................................
74
8.
Trade and other receivables...................................................................................................................
74
9.
Prepayments ..........................................................................................................................................
76
10.
Trade and other payables ......................................................................................................................
76
Long-term assets and liabilities ........................................................................................................................
77
11.
Property, plant and equipment ...............................................................................................................
77
12.
Leases ....................................................................................................................................................
78
13.
Long-term receivables ............................................................................................................................
80
14.
Financial assets held at fair value through other comprehensive income .............................................
80
15.
Long-term payables................................................................................................................................
81
16.
Goodwill and other intangible assets......................................................................................................
81
17.
Provisions ...............................................................................................................................................
83
18.
Commitments and contingencies ...........................................................................................................
85
Capital funding and financial risk management................................................................................................
86
19.
Financial assets and liabilities ................................................................................................................
86
20.
Derivative assets and liabilities ..............................................................................................................
88
21.
Long-term borrowings ............................................................................................................................
89
22.
Consolidated net debt ............................................................................................................................
89
23.
Contributed equity and reserves ............................................................................................................
89