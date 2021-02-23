Viva Energy : Appendix 4E - Preliminary Financial ReportOpens in a new Window

Viva Energy Group Limited (the "Company")

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Results for announcement to the market

The current reporting period is the year ended 31 December 2020. The previous corresponding period is the year ended 31 December 2019.

Year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 % Change A$M A$M A$M Revenue 12,409.9 16,541.6 -25.0% Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax/net profit for the period attributable to shareholders Historical cost basis Replacement cost basis1 (36.2) 143.4 113.3 148.0 -132.0% -3.1% Underlying profit/(loss) after tax attributable to shareholders Historical cost basis Replacement cost basis (215.6) (35.9) 101.1 135.8 -313.3% -126.4%

Brief explanation of basis of results

The Company reports its performance and "Underlying" performance on a "Replacement Cost" (RC)

basis. RC is a non-IFRS measure under which the cost of goods sold is calculated on the basis of theoretical new purchases of inventory instead of the historical cost of inventory. As a result, it removes the effect of timing differences and the Group believes it enables users of the financial information to more clearly observe the operating performance of the business independently of the impact of movements in the oil price.

Year ended 31 Year ended 31 December December % change 2020 2019 cents cents Statutory Earnings per share (Historical cost basis) Underlying Earnings per share (Replacement cost basis) (1.9) (1.9) 5.8 7.0 -132.8% -127.1%

The above earnings per share calculations are based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares on issue in the Company over the year ended 31 December 2020. Underlying earnings per share is prepared on the basis of Underlying profit.

Year ended 31 Year ended 31 December December % Change 2020 2019 A$ A$ A$M Net tangible asset per share 0.88 1.06 -17.0%

Net tangible asset per share is derived by dividing net tangible assets by the number of ordinary shares on issue as at 31 December 2020. Net tangible assets are net assets attributable to members less intangible assets. Right of use assets have been treated as tangible for the purpose of this calculation.

Dividends

2020 Interim dividend - amount per security (fully franked)

2020 Special Dividend - amount per security

2020 Final dividend - amount per security

0.80 5.94 -

No final dividend will be paid in relation to the year ended 31 December 2020.

There is no dividend or distribution reinvestment plan currently in operation and there is no foreign sourced income component distributed in relation to the dividend.

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2020 Financial Report of Viva Energy Group Limited ('2020 Financial Report') and associated ASX market releases made during the period. The 2020 Financial Report includes additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements and commentary on the results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

This report is based on the 2020 Financial Report which has been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers

('PwC'). PwC has not audited Underlying numbers included in the Director's report. The Independent Auditor's Report provided by PwC is included in the 2020 Financial Report.

Julia Kagan

Company Secretary 24 February 2021

Viva Energy Group Limited and controlled entities

Financial report for the year ended

31 December 2020

Contents

Operating and financial review ........................................................................................................................... 6

Board of Directors ............................................................................................................................................. 24

Leadership team ............................................................................................................................................... 27

Leadership team (continued) ............................................................................................................................ 28

Remuneration report ......................................................................................................................................... 29

Directors' report ................................................................................................................................................ 51

Auditor's independence declaration ................................................................................................................. 58

Consolidated statement of profit or loss ........................................................................................................... 59

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income .......................................................................................... 60

Consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................................... 61

Consolidated statement of changes in equity ................................................................................................... 62

Consolidated statement of cash flows .............................................................................................................. 63

Notes to the consolidated financial statements ................................................................................................ 64

General information .......................................................................................................................................... 64

Results for the Year .......................................................................................................................................... 66

1. Revenue ................................................................................................................................................. 66

2. Other profit or loss items ........................................................................................................................ 67

3. Segment information .............................................................................................................................. 69

4. Earnings per share ................................................................................................................................. 71

Working capital and cash flow .......................................................................................................................... 72

5. Inventories .............................................................................................................................................. 72

6. Cash and cash equivalents .................................................................................................................... 72

7. Reconciliation of profit to net cash flows from operating activities ......................................................... 73

8. Trade and other receivables ................................................................................................................... 73

9. Prepayments .......................................................................................................................................... 75

10. Trade and other payables ...................................................................................................................... 75

11. Short-term borrowings ............................................................................................................................ 75

Long-term assets and liabilities ........................................................................................................................ 76

12. Property, plant and equipment ............................................................................................................... 76

13. Leases .................................................................................................................................................... 78

14. Long-term receivables ............................................................................................................................ 80

15. Long-term payables ................................................................................................................................ 80

16. Goodwill and other intangible assets ...................................................................................................... 81

17. Provisions ............................................................................................................................................... 83

18. Commitments and contingencies ........................................................................................................... 85

Capital funding and financial risk management ................................................................................................ 86

19. Financial assets and liabilities ................................................................................................................ 86

20. Derivative assets and liabilities .............................................................................................................. 88

21. Long-term borrowings ............................................................................................................................ 89

22. Consolidated net debt ............................................................................................................................ 89

