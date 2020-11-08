Viva Energy : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3EOpens in a new Window

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
Type of buy-back
Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX
On-market
18 March 2020
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
Before previous day
Previous day
16,333,239814,767
A$28,726,972.59A$1,434,804.69
5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
Before previous day
Previous day
highest price paid:
1.920
highest price paid:
1.775
date:
24-Jun-20
lowest price paid:
1.628
lowest price paid:
1.745
date:
28-Oct-20
highest price allowed
under rule 7.33:
1.8165
Participation by directors
6 Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be
bought back
No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to approximately $680 million in value (less any amounts returned to shareholders under other aspects of the Company's capital management program).
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by
Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
……………………………………
Date: 9/11/20
Company Secretary
Print name:
Julia Kagan
