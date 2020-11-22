Viva Energy : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3EOpens in a new Window

Log in
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
11/22/2020 | 04:57pm EST
Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

ABN/ARSN

Viva Energy Group Limited (the Company)

74 626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

  1. Type of buy-back
  2. Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX

On-market

18 March 2020

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  1. Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
  2. Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

21,258,342601,480

A$37,979,189.37A$1,164,104.39

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Before previous day

Previous day

highest price paid:

1.990

highest price paid:

1.945

date:

18-Nov-20

lowest price paid:

1.628

lowest price paid:

1.925

date:

28-Oct-20

highest price allowed

under rule 7.33:

2.0269

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be

bought back

No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to approximately $680 million in value (less any amounts returned to shareholders under other aspects of the Company's capital management program).

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by

Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  1. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

……………………………………

Date: 23/11/20

Company Secretary

Print name:

Julia Kagan

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 21:56:00 UTC
