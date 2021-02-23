Viva Energy : FY2020 Results PresentationOpens in a new Window

Log in
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
1.66 AUD   -0.90%
VIVA ENERGY : Appendix 4E - Preliminary Financial Report
PU
VIVA ENERGY : FY2020 Results Presentation
PU
VIVA ENERGY : FY2020 Results
PU
Viva Energy : FY2020 Results Presentation

02/23/2021

02/23/2021 | 05:09pm EST
Important notice and disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Viva Energy Group Limited, ACN 626 661 032 ("Company" or "Viva Energy").

The information provided in this presentation should be considered together with the financial statements, ASX announcements and other information available on the Viva Energy website www.vivaenergy.com.au. The information in this presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is for information purposes only, is of a general nature, does not constitute financial advice, nor is it intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or opinion. It does not constitute in any jurisdiction, whether in Australia or elsewhere, an invitation to apply for or purchase securities of Viva Energy or any other financial product. The distribution of this presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any recipient of this presentation outside Australia must seek advice on and observe any such restrictions.

This presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Investors must rely on their own examination of Viva Energy, including the merits and risks involved. Each person should consult a professional investment adviser before making any decision regarding a financial product. In preparing this presentation the authors have relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which has otherwise been reviewed in preparation of thepresentation. All reasonable care has been taken in preparing the information and assumptions contained in this presentation, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. The information contained in this presentation is current as at the date of this presentation (save where a different date is indicated, in which case the information is current to that date) and is subject to change without notice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Neither Viva Energy nor any of its associates, related entities or directors, give any warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Except to the extent liability under any applicable laws cannot be excluded and subject to any continuing obligations under the ASX listing rules, Viva Energy and its associates, related entities, directors, employees and consultants do not accept and expressly disclaim any liability for any loss or damage (whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise) arising from the use of, or reliance on, anything contained in or omitted from this presentation.

Any forward-looking statements or statements about 'future' matters, including projections, guidance on future revenues, earnings and estimates, reflect Viva Energy's intent, belief or expectations as at the date of this presentation. Such statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be reliedupon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Viva Energy's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such prospective financial information contained within this presentation may be unreliable given the circumstances and the underlying assumptions to this information may materially change in the future. Any forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions.

You should rely on your own independent assessment of any information, statements or representations contained in this presentation and any reliance on information in this presentation will be entirely at your own risk. This presentation may not be reproduced or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose without the prior written permission of Viva Energy.

Viva Energy is a Shell Licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement, are made by Viva Energy and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of companies.

Contents

4

10

21

26

GROUP

FINANCIAL

PATHWAY TO

SUPPLEMENTARY

HIGHLIGHTS

PERFORMANCE

RECOVERY

INFORMATION

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

SCOTT WYATT

JEVAN BOUZO

SCOTT WYATT

CEO

CFO

CEO

Group Highlights

Scott Wyatt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 13 237 M 10 474 M 10 474 M
Net income 2020 -2,41 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net Debt 2020 2 179 M 1 724 M 1 724 M
P/E ratio 2020 -92,3x
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 2 669 M 2 112 M 2 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,3%
Technical analysis trends VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,21 AUD
Last Close Price 1,66 AUD
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jevan Bouzo Chief Financial Officer
Robert Murray Hill Chairman
Amanda Fleming Chief Technology & People Officer
Thys Heyns Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-13.09%2 130
RUBIS0.58%4 803
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-10.47%4 711
GIBSON ENERGY INC.2.09%2 437
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION-6.82%1 192
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED11.02%1 045
