VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
VEA   AU0000016875

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viva Energy : Final Director's Interest Notice - Hui Meng KhoOpens in a new Window

10/01/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Viva Energy Group Limited

ABN

626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Hui Meng Kho

Date of last notice

18 July 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

1 October 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:54:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 12 466 M 8 967 M 8 967 M
Net income 2020 2,05 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
Net Debt 2020 1 956 M 1 407 M 1 407 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5 333x
Yield 2020 3,50%
Capitalization 3 083 M 2 210 M 2 218 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Viva Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,17 AUD
Last Close Price 1,60 AUD
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Murray Hill Chairman
Thys Heyns Chief Operating Officer
Jevan Bouzo Chief Financial Officer
Amanda Fleming Chief Technology & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-16.67%2 210
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-14.55%4 680
RUBIS-37.46%4 185
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-17.75%2 387
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.11.47%2 092
