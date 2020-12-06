Viva Energy : Geelong Energy Hub ProjectOpens in a new Window

7 December 2020

Geelong Energy Hub project

Viva Energy (the Company) today provides an update on its project to develop an LNG regasification terminal at the site of its Geelong refinery (the Gas Terminal Project or Project). The Project is a key part of its strategy to transform Geelong into a leading "Energy Hub", designed to provide opportunities for Viva Energy and its partners to participate in the transition to a cleaner energy future.

An Expressions of Interest (EOI) process was conducted by the Company to seek proposals from commercial parties to partner alongside Viva Energy in its role as terminal developer, operator and user. The process received strong interest, with indicative proposals to purchase capacity rights well in excess of the minimum total throughput volume projected to be required to underwrite the terminal.

Viva Energy is pleased to announce that it has selected and entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with two partners (Partners) in relation to the development of the Project and the related capacity in the terminal. The partners comprise two consortiums, the first being a partnership between ENGIE Australia & New Zealand and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and the second between Vitol and VTTI. In addition to potentially providing substantial future demand for the gas processed through the facility, the Partners bring significant international operational and project expertise in similar LNG regasification terminals, and commercial experience in the Australian gas and electricity markets. Under the terms of the MOU, the Partners will work together with Viva Energy with the intention of participating in the forthcoming design and development phase of the Gas Terminal Project, and will work exclusively (in Australia) with Viva Energy on this terminal development. Binding commitments as to capacity, ownership in, and offtake from, the proposed terminal are not covered by the MOU, and will be sought at the time of a final investment decision to proceed.

The support of these Partners further demonstrates the strong credentials of Geelong as the preferred location for a LNG Terminal in South Eastern Australia. The Geelong site is strategically located within Australia's largest gas market, has the benefit of an industrial facility and port infrastructure, and provides close integration into the nearby energy infrastructure, including Victoria's gas transmission network. This location and existing usage means that the Project can be implemented with minimal change to the existing site and local amenity. While the Gas Terminal will have access to international markets, it will be also able to source LNG from local Australian sources, forming a "virtual pipeline" for domestic gas into Victoria. The flexibility and lower capital cost of a gas terminal will help bring new sources of LNG into Victoria.

The Project has also progressed through a number of other key stage-gates. The Board of Viva Energy has approved funding for the Project to progress through the FEED1 stage, and Viva Energy has lodged its EES2 referral submission with DELWP3. Viva Energy has now also commenced the tender process for the FSRU4 charter, a key component to the delivery of the project. Accordingly, the technical design phase of the Project has commenced and will progress through 2021, in parallel with the regulatory approvals process. On the current scheduled timeframe, a final investment decision could be taken by mid-2022, with gas supply in 2024, in order to service the expected gas supply shortfall in the Victorian market. This timetable remains subject to securing the commercial arrangements, satisfactory completion of FEED phase, and achieving all applicable regulatory and environmental approvals.

CEO of Viva Energy Scott Wyatt said "We are very pleased to have such strong partners with experience and capability in LNG terminals and gas markets to assist us in continuing to fast-track our project through to a final investment decision. The Project will bring new gas supply and competition to our