    VEA   AU0000016875

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
2.17 AUD   +0.93%
04:52pVIVA ENERGY : Update - Notification of buy-back - VEA
PU
12/01VIVA ENERGY : Update - Notification of buy-back - VEA
PU
11/29VIVA ENERGY : Update - Notification of buy-back - VEA
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viva Energy : Update - Notification of buy-back - VEA

12/05/2021 | 04:52pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

VEA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

5,835,290

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

595,972

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

626661032

1.3

ASX issuer code

VEA

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

24/8/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

3/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

VEA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

1,559,415,178

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

UBS Securities Australia Limited (ABN 62 008 586 481)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

19/10/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

18/10/2022

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

The Company intends to buy back the number of shares required to achieve up to approximately $40 million in value. The

Company will only buy-back shares in such circumstances as are considered beneficial to the efficient capital

management of the Company. See also accompanying announcement dated on the date of this notice.

Notification of buy-back

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
