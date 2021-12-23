Viva Energy : Update - Notification of buy-back - VEA

Notification of buy-back
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Name of entity
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
24/12/2021
Reason for update
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
VEA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
7,674,746
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
249,970
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of buy-back
1 / 6
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ACN
626661032
1.3
ASX issuer code
VEA
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
1.4b Reason for update
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
24/8/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
23/12/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
2 / 6
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back
For personal use only
Notification of buy-back
3 / 6
Part 3 - Buy-back details
only
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
1,559,415,178
use
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
personal
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
UBS Securities Australia Limited (ABN 62 008 586 481)
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
For
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
4 / 6
Part 3C - Key dates
only
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
19/10/2021
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
use
18/10/2022
personalFor
P rt 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
The Company intends to buy back the number of shares required to achieve up to approximately $40 million in value. The
Company will only buy-back shares in such circumstances as are considered beneficial to the efficient capital
management of the Company. See also accompanying announcement dated on the date of this notice.
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:56:11 UTC.