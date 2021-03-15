Viva Energy : 2020 Annual ReportOpens in a new Window

Log in
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
Viva Energy : 2020 Annual Report

03/15/2021
16 March 2021

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Electronic lodgment

2020 Annual Report

The attached document has been authorised for release by the Board of Viva Energy Group Limited.

Julia Kagan

Company Secretary

Annual Report 2020

Helping people reach their destination

Our purpose

Helping people reach their destination

Who we are Our values

Viva Energy is a leading energy company with more than 110 years of operations in Australia. We make, import, blend and deliver fuels, lubricants, solvents and bitumen through our extensive national and international supply chains. We are the exclusive supplier of Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia and in 2020, we supplied approximately a quarter of Australia's liquid fuel requirements to a national network of retail sites and directly to our commercial customers. We also operate a nationwide fuel supply chain, including the strategically located Geelong Reﬁnery, an extensive import, storage and distribution infrastructure network, including a presence at over 50 airports and airﬁelds.

Integrity

The right thing always

Responsibility

Safety, environment, our communities

Curiosity

Be open, learn, shape our future

Commitment

Accountable and results focused

Respect

Inclusiveness, diversity, people

Viva Energy Group Limited - ABN 74 626 661 032

Viva Energy Group Limited - Annual Report 2020

01

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 904 M 11 563 M 11 563 M
Net income 2021 74,8 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 569 M 1 993 M 1 993 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,7x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 2 813 M 2 179 M 2 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,17 AUD
Last Close Price 1,75 AUD
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jevan Bouzo Chief Financial Officer
Robert Murray Hill Chairman
Amanda Fleming Chief Technology & People Officer
Thys Heyns Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-8.38%2 170
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS0.00%11 431
RUBIS8.90%5 116
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-3.46%4 906
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.15.88%2 910
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION-5.26%1 156
