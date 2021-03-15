Viva Energy : 2020 Annual ReportOpens in a new Window

16 March 2021

2020 Annual Report

Annual Report 2020

Our purpose

Helping people reach their destination

Who we are Our values

Viva Energy is a leading energy company with more than 110 years of operations in Australia. We make, import, blend and deliver fuels, lubricants, solvents and bitumen through our extensive national and international supply chains. We are the exclusive supplier of Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia and in 2020, we supplied approximately a quarter of Australia's liquid fuel requirements to a national network of retail sites and directly to our commercial customers. We also operate a nationwide fuel supply chain, including the strategically located Geelong Reﬁnery, an extensive import, storage and distribution infrastructure network, including a presence at over 50 airports and airﬁelds.

Integrity

The right thing always

Responsibility

Safety, environment, our communities

Curiosity

Be open, learn, shape our future

Commitment

Accountable and results focused

Respect

Inclusiveness, diversity, people