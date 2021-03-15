Viva Energy : 2020 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4GOpens in a new Window

16 March 2021

2020 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

The attached documents have been authorised for release by the Board of Viva Energy Group Limited.

Julia Kagan

Company Secretary

Corporate Governance Statement 2020

Helping people reach their destination

Overview

The Board of Viva Energy Group Limited (Viva Energy or Company) is committed to maintaining an appropriate environment of corporate governance that promotes responsible management and conduct by our ofﬁcers and employees and by the Company itself.

This statement outlines our principal governance arrangements and practices. During the year ended 31 December 2020 (reporting period), Viva Energy's corporate governance arrangements and practices complied with the 4th edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.

This statement is current as at 15 March 2021 and has been approved by the Board.

The governance documents referred to in this statement are available on our website atwww.vivaenergy.com.au.

Instil a culture of acting lawfully, ethically and responsibly

Viva Energy is committed to observing the highest standard of corporate practice. The Company's values: Integrity, Responsibility, Curiosity, Commitment, and Respect, reﬂect what Viva Energy stands for today and underpin our business principles and behaviours.

The governance policies summarised below are available on our website atwww.vivaenergy.com.au.

Business Principles and Code of Conduct

Viva Energy has long-standing Business Principles that reﬂect our core values and guide the conduct and operations of our Company. We also have a Code of Conduct, which outlines how we expect our employees, ofﬁcers and Directors to behave and conduct themselves in the workplace. The Code of Conduct is designed to:

• foster ethical and professional behaviour throughout Viva Energy;

• promote a fair, safe and productive environment, and equal opportunity for all employees;

• ensure that the Company makes all reasonable efforts to comply with laws and regulations that apply to it;

• ensure that there is an appropriate mechanism for employees to report conduct which breaches the Code of Conduct; and

• ensure that employees are aware of the consequences they face should they breach the Code of Conduct.

The Board will be promptly informed of any material breaches of the Code of Conduct by a Director or senior executive and any other material breaches of the Code of Conduct that calls into question the culture of the Company.

Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy

The Board has adopted an Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy, which sets out the responsibilities of Viva Energy and its employees or other personnel or representatives in observing and upholding the prohibition on bribery and related improper conduct. We also provide training on how to recognise and deal with instances of bribery and corruption.

The Board will be informed of any material breaches of the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy.

Whistleblower Policy

The Board has adopted a Whistleblower Policy to encourage the Company's employees, suppliers, contractors and other eligible persons to raise and report instances of alleged misconduct where there are reasonable grounds to suspect such conduct, without fear of intimidation, disadvantage or reprisal.

The Board will be informed of any material concerns raised under the Whistleblower Policy that call into question the culture of the Company.

Securities Trading Policy

The Board has adopted a Securities Trading Policy. The policy outlines the restrictions in relation to dealing in securities while in possession of inside information. The policy sets out the process for obtaining clearance to deal by persons classiﬁed as designated persons (Directors, senior management and other persons classiﬁed as designated persons) under the policy and imposes the following additional restrictions: