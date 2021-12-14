Viva Gold : Dec 2021

Viva is focused on advancing the Tonopah Gold Project by completing feasibility study and construction permitting, while continuing to expand the existing resource base through infill and exploration drilling.
Tonopah Gold Project - Key Drivers
100% owned Tonopah Gold Projectlocated on the mining friendly Walker Lane gold trend, Western Nevada
Deposit remains open as highlighted by recent high grade assay results from step-out drilling
Low capital cost, open-pit, leach design concept producing 40,000 to 50,000 oz/year gold production rate over a6-9year mine life
High-gradestarter pit with near surface gold resource drives rapid capital investment payback reducing capital risk
Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)based on $1,400 gold price
Strong Leverage to gold price:pit constrained gold resource increases ~ 50% as gold design price increases from $1,400 to $1,600
Excellent infrastructureincluding paved road access, close proximity to water and15-25Kv power line
VIVA GOLD
STRONG CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Capital Structure (as of December 1, 2021)
Shares Outstanding
55.6 million
Stock Options1
2.2 million
Warrants Outstanding2
26.2 million
Fully Diluted
84.0 million
Recent Share Price
CAD $0.10
Market Cap
~$5.5 million
(based on TSX-V recent price)
Ownership of Management & Board
2.3 million (~4%)
Options: 458k @ 0.24 ex. price, exp. Feb 2023, 925k, $0.29 avg. ex. price, expire July 2023, 650k $0.17 ex. price expire June 2024; 150K ex price $0.165 Aug 24, 2024
Warrants: 2.0 million @ $0.34 ex. Price, expire Dec 2021; and 1.0 million @ $0.34 ex. price, expire Feb 2022; 6 mil @ $0.30 ex. price, expire June 2023; 16,400,800 ex. price $0.25, expire June 2024 ; 851,412 ex. Price $0.17, June 2024
Shareholder Breakdown
Institutional
Retail40%
56%
Management & Board
4%
Geographical
Shareholder Breakdown
Total
Foreign
Holders
25%
Total
Total
Canadian
United
Holders
States
59%
Holders
16%
EXPERIENCED
MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD
Mr. Christopher E. Herald - Chairman, Director
President, CEO and Director of Solitario Zinc Corp., formerly with Crown Resources, Echo Bay Mines and Anaconda Minerals. Former Chairman Denver Gold Group. M.S. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines and a B.S. in Geology from University of Notre Dame.
Mr. James Hesketh - President, CEO and Director
Former CEO of Atna Resources Ltd and Canyon Resources Corp and positions with NM Rothschild & Sons, Cyprus Amax Minerals, and Dresser Industries, B.S. in Mining Engineering and a M.S. in Mineral Economics, Colorado School of Mines.
Mr. Steven Krause - CFO
Former CFO Bear Creek Mining. Currently President of Avisar Chartered Accountants. Bachelor of Business Administration from Trinity Western University and registered CPA in the State of Illinois
Mr. David Whittle - Director
CPA with over 25 years of senior executive experience in the mining industry, involving multiple development-stage and operational mining projects, both open pit and underground. Most recently, he was on the board of Alio Gold Inc. serving as chair of the Audit Committee.
Edward (Ted) Mahoney - Director
Previously Chief Geologist at Kinross Round Mountain Mine, Chief Geologist and Business Development Manager for Barrick North America. BSc in Geology from the University of Calgary, registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia.
Andrew Bolland - Director
Senior mining executive with a long and illustrious career, primarily with Barrick Gold, in positions including Manager of Processing and Open Pit Mining at Barrick Goldstrike and then as Director Technical Services and Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America
TONOPAH PROJECT OVERVIEW
Acquired 100% of Tonopah gold project in 2017
513 Unpatented Mineral Claims (~10,250 acres) - 128 claims subject to 2% NSR royalty (with option to acquire 1.0% for US$1.0 MM)
Former explorers: Coeur Mining, Rio Algom, Kennecott, Newmont, and Midway Gold
Extensive database of geophysical, geologic, technical, and environmental studies
Open pit, heap leach gold recovery development concept
Nevada rated #1 in the world by Fraser Institute mining survey for mining investment in 2021
N E V A D A
Elko
RENOSolidus Northumberland
Kinross
Round Mountain
Tonopah Project
TONOPAH
WVM - Hasbrouck Deposit
Waterton
Gemeld Deposit
Corvus Gold Inc
North BullfrogCouer Mining
Sterling
LAS VEGAS
0
25
50
100
150
200
Kilometers
0
25
50
100
150
200
Miles
35 Kilometers from town of Tonopah
50 Kilometers from Round Mountain
