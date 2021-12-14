Viva Gold : Dec 2021

EXPERIENCED

MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD

Mr. Christopher E. Herald - Chairman, Director

President, CEO and Director of Solitario Zinc Corp., formerly with Crown Resources, Echo Bay Mines and Anaconda Minerals. Former Chairman Denver Gold Group. M.S. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines and a B.S. in Geology from University of Notre Dame.

Mr. James Hesketh - President, CEO and Director

Former CEO of Atna Resources Ltd and Canyon Resources Corp and positions with NM Rothschild & Sons, Cyprus Amax Minerals, and Dresser Industries, B.S. in Mining Engineering and a M.S. in Mineral Economics, Colorado School of Mines.

Mr. Steven Krause - CFO

Former CFO Bear Creek Mining. Currently President of Avisar Chartered Accountants. Bachelor of Business Administration from Trinity Western University and registered CPA in the State of Illinois

Mr. David Whittle - Director

CPA with over 25 years of senior executive experience in the mining industry, involving multiple development-stage and operational mining projects, both open pit and underground. Most recently, he was on the board of Alio Gold Inc. serving as chair of the Audit Committee.

Edward (Ted) Mahoney - Director

Previously Chief Geologist at Kinross Round Mountain Mine, Chief Geologist and Business Development Manager for Barrick North America. BSc in Geology from the University of Calgary, registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia.

Andrew Bolland - Director

Senior mining executive with a long and illustrious career, primarily with Barrick Gold, in positions including Manager of Processing and Open Pit Mining at Barrick Goldstrike and then as Director Technical Services and Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America