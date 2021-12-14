Log in
Viva Gold : Dec 2021

12/14/2021 | 01:38pm EST
December 2021

A Nevada Gold Exploration and

Development Company

TSXV: VAU

OTCQB:VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

VivaGoldCorp.com

INVESTMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Viva is focused on advancing the Tonopah Gold Project by completing feasibility study and construction permitting, while continuing to expand the existing resource base through infill and exploration drilling.

Tonopah Gold Project - Key Drivers

  • 100% owned Tonopah Gold Project located on the mining friendly Walker Lane gold trend, Western Nevada
  • Deposit remains open as highlighted by recent high grade assay results from step-out drilling
  • Low capital cost, open-pit, leach design concept producing 40,000 to 50,000 oz/year gold production rate over a 6-9year mine life
  • High-gradestarter pit with near surface gold resource drives rapid capital investment payback reducing capital risk
  • Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) based on $1,400 gold price
  • Strong Leverage to gold price: pit constrained gold resource increases ~ 50% as gold design price increases from $1,400 to $1,600
  • Excellent infrastructure including paved road access, close proximity to water and 15-25Kv power line

2

VIVA GOLD

STRONG CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Capital Structure (as of December 1, 2021)

Shares Outstanding

55.6 million

Stock Options1

2.2 million

Warrants Outstanding2

26.2 million

Fully Diluted

84.0 million

Recent Share Price

CAD $0.10

Market Cap

~$5.5 million

(based on TSX-V recent price)

Ownership of Management & Board

2.3 million (~4%)

  1. Options: 458k @ 0.24 ex. price, exp. Feb 2023, 925k, $0.29 avg. ex. price, expire July 2023, 650k $0.17 ex. price expire June 2024; 150K ex price $0.165 Aug 24, 2024
  2. Warrants: 2.0 million @ $0.34 ex. Price, expire Dec 2021; and 1.0 million @ $0.34 ex. price, expire Feb 2022; 6 mil @ $0.30 ex. price, expire June 2023; 16,400,800 ex. price $0.25, expire June 2024 ; 851,412 ex. Price $0.17, June 2024

Shareholder Breakdown

Institutional

Retail40%

56%

Management & Board

4%

Geographical

Shareholder Breakdown

Total

Foreign

Holders

25%

Total

Total

Canadian

United

Holders

States

59%

Holders

16%

3

EXPERIENCED

MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD

Mr. Christopher E. Herald - Chairman, Director

President, CEO and Director of Solitario Zinc Corp., formerly with Crown Resources, Echo Bay Mines and Anaconda Minerals. Former Chairman Denver Gold Group. M.S. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines and a B.S. in Geology from University of Notre Dame.

Mr. James Hesketh - President, CEO and Director

Former CEO of Atna Resources Ltd and Canyon Resources Corp and positions with NM Rothschild & Sons, Cyprus Amax Minerals, and Dresser Industries, B.S. in Mining Engineering and a M.S. in Mineral Economics, Colorado School of Mines.

Mr. Steven Krause - CFO

Former CFO Bear Creek Mining. Currently President of Avisar Chartered Accountants. Bachelor of Business Administration from Trinity Western University and registered CPA in the State of Illinois

Mr. David Whittle - Director

CPA with over 25 years of senior executive experience in the mining industry, involving multiple development-stage and operational mining projects, both open pit and underground. Most recently, he was on the board of Alio Gold Inc. serving as chair of the Audit Committee.

Edward (Ted) Mahoney - Director

Previously Chief Geologist at Kinross Round Mountain Mine, Chief Geologist and Business Development Manager for Barrick North America. BSc in Geology from the University of Calgary, registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia.

Andrew Bolland - Director

Senior mining executive with a long and illustrious career, primarily with Barrick Gold, in positions including Manager of Processing and Open Pit Mining at Barrick Goldstrike and then as Director Technical Services and Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America

4

TONOPAH PROJECT OVERVIEW

  • Acquired 100% of Tonopah gold project in 2017
  • 513 Unpatented Mineral Claims (~10,250 acres) - 128 claims subject to 2% NSR royalty (with option to acquire 1.0% for US$1.0 MM)
  • Former explorers: Coeur Mining, Rio Algom, Kennecott, Newmont, and Midway Gold
  • Extensive database of geophysical, geologic, technical, and environmental studies
  • Open pit, heap leach gold recovery development concept

Nevada rated #1 in the world by Fraser Institute mining survey for mining investment in 2021

N E V A D A

Elko

RENOSolidus Northumberland

Kinross

Round Mountain

Tonopah Project

TONOPAH

WVM - Hasbrouck Deposit

Waterton

Gemeld Deposit

Corvus Gold Inc

North BullfrogCouer Mining

Sterling

LAS VEGAS

0

25

50

100

150

200

Kilometers

0

25

50

100

150

200

Miles

  • 35 Kilometers from town of Tonopah
  • 50 Kilometers from Round Mountain

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Gold Corp. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,08 M -1,62 M -1,62 M
Net cash 2020 1,16 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,29 M 4,11 M 4,11 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart VIVA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Viva Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James K. B. Hesketh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Karl Krause Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Engle Herald Non-Executive Chairman
Gary B. MacDonald Independent Director
Edward J. Mahoney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVA GOLD CORP.-65.45%4
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED1.08%10 706
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-19.27%8 494
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.26.03%7 552
HECLA MINING COMPANY-22.99%2 685
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD30.20%2 306