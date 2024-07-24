VivaGoldCorp.com

A Growing Nevada Gold Development

Company

J u ly 2 0 2 4

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

1

CAUTIONARY NOTES

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURES

This presentation contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to the exploration potential and target size of the Tonopah Gold Project, metallurgical process route, expected gold recoveries, the potential of the drilling to increase resources, the timing of an updated mineral resource update, economic viability, and future exploration plans of Viva. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risk of applying for and receiving permit approvals; availability of water and water rights, the risks and hazards associated with mining operations; and the ability of Viva to fund its capital requirements. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Viva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors ---Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding minimal resources or reserves contained or referenced in the presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are expected to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards.

PEA Cautionary Note - Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic consideration applied to them that would enable then to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional work is needed to upgrade these mineral resources to mineral reserves.

Mr. James Hesketh, President & CEO of Viva Gold, MMSA-QP and Qualified Person under NI43-101, has to the extent possible, verified that the historical and project data contained herein is reliable and has approved that content. Mr. Donald E. Hulse, P.E., SME-RM, Senior Mining Consultant formerly of WSP USA of Lakewood, Colorado, is the independent Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the 2022 Technical Report announced on January 25, 2022.

TSXV: VAU

VivaGoldCorp.com

2

VIVA GOLD

BUILDING A MINING BUSINESS

Tonopah Gold Project In Nevada: Goal

Solid Growth And Value Proposition

is to create an open pit heap leach mine

capable of producing 50,000 to 75,000

ounces of gold per year to generate gross

revenues of over US$100 million per

annum at current gold price levels

Near term project goals:

  • Update gold resource model to include data from 50 additional drillholes completed since 2022.
  • Produce an updated Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) based on open pit mining with heap leach gold recovery
  • Look at a heap leach/mill alternative to increase gold recovery for +1.0 gpt high grade
  • Continue baseline environmental studies as basis for permitting efforts

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

3

VivaGoldCorp.com

VIVA GOLD

KEY FUNDAMENTALS

  • Tonopah Gold Project located on prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, western Nevada
  • M&I Resource with substantial exploration upside (See 2024 drill results)
  • High Grade Starter Pit(1) = Low Risk + Rapid Payback
  • 2022 PEA: 25% IRR @ $1,400 Au (after tax) with strong gold price sensitivity to upside
  • Experienced management team with successful track record
  • Strong and supportive institutional shareholder base
  • Realistic development timelines to drive substantial shareholder value
  • Ready access location - Mining friendly Nevada

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

4

VivaGoldCorp.com

VIVA GOLD

CAPITAL STRUCTURE/SHAREHOLDERS

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

as of June 7, 2024

Shares Outstanding

123.2 M

Stock Options1

8.6 M

Warrants Outstanding2

29.1 M

Fully Diluted

160.9 M

Market Capital

~$20M

1) Options: 0.15M @ $0.165, exp Aug 24, 2024, 1.30M @ $0.095, exp Dec. 2024; 2.65M @ $0.155, exp Jan 2026; 1.65M

  • 0.165 ex . Price, exp June 2026; 0.25M @ $0.125, exp Dec 11, 2026, 2.75M @ $0.165, exp July 24, 2027.
  1. Warrants: 14.9M @ $0.23, exp March 26, 2026; 11.7M @ $0.18 exp Dec 11, 2026; 2.3M @ $0.22, exp July 9, 2027.

19.9%

VIVA GOLD

FLOAT

41.2%

MGMT & BOARD

17.6%

2.0%

9.9 % 9.3%

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

5

VivaGoldCorp.com

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT & BOARD

CHRISTOPHER HERALD, Chairman &

Director

President, CEO and Director Solitario Resources Corp; former Chairman, Denver Gold Group; former positions with Crown Resources, Echo Bay Mines, Anaconda Minerals; M.S. in Geology, Colorado School of Mines; B.S. in Geology, University of Notre Dame

JAMES HESKETH, President, CEO & Director

Former CEO Atna Resources Ltd.; Canyon Resources Corp; former positions with NM Rothschild & Sons, Cyprus Amax

Minerals, Pincock, Allen & Holt Inc. and Dresser Industries; B.S. in Mining Engineering, M.S. in Mineral Economics, Colorado School of Mines

STEVEN KRAUSE, CFO

President, Avisar Chartered Accountants; former CFO, Bear Creek Mining; B.B.A., Trinity Western University; Registered CPA, Illinois

ANDY BOLLAND, Director

Former Hatch Ltd, US Director of Mining and Mineral Processing; former Barrick Gold, Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America; B.S. Chemical Engineering, Strathclyde University

DAVID WHITTLE, Director

Former CEO, Mountain Province Diamonds; former CFO positions with Glenmore Highlands Inc, Alexco Resources Corp, Hillsborough Resources Limited, and Lytton Minerals Limited; Bachelor Finance, UBC; Chartered Professional Accountant

TED MAHONEY, Director

Consulting Geologist; former Chief Geologist, Kinross Round Mountain Mine; Chief Geologist & Business Development Manager, Barrick North America

Adrian Goldstone, Director

Currently the Managing Director Technical, Dundee Corporation (DC.A: TSX); From 2006 to 2014, Adrian Goldstone was Vice President of Dundee Precious Metals; BS and MS University of Aukland and has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry.

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

6

VivaGoldCorp.com

WORLD CLASS WALKER LANE TREND PRODUCTION AND M&A ACTIVITY

Kinross Gold

2023 Round Mountain Mine produced 235k oz Au in 2023: over 15 million ounces produced in project life

Dec 2023 Underground mine development commenced with goal to providing feed to existing 12,000 tpd mill.

Centerra Gold

Feb 2022 Acquires permitted Goldfield District Project ~ US$206M (US$177/Oz Au)

AngloGold

Acquisition + discovery has developed multiple projects with > 10.0 million ounces of gold resource

Sept 2022 Acquired Coeur Mining's Sterling-Secret Pass

US$150M

($165/Oz) to consolidate district;

Viva Gold

Kinross Gold

Sept 2021 Acquired Corvus Gold - North Bullfrog and Mother Lode

Anglo American

US$450M

($170/Oz)

Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold

Centerra Gold

West Vault Mining

Apr 2022 Acquired Reward Project US$45M ($99/Oz);

Solidus Gold

Sept 2020 Acquired Bullfrog Gold's historic Bullfrog Mine

Walker Lane Trend

Other Gold Trends

~ US$52M

(100% basis)

Round Mountain Mine

Tonopah Gold Project

Three Hills

Goldfields District

North Bullfrog Silicon, Merlin

Sterling Mine

Bullfrog Mine Reward

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

7

VivaGoldCorp.com

TONOPAH GOLD PROJECT

CONSISTENT RESOURCE GROWTH

GOLD OZ.

CONSISTENT GOLD RESOURCE GROWTH

800,000

600,000

400,000

200,000

0

2017*

2018

2019

2020

2022

In-Pit Constrained Mineral Resource

(January 1, 2022) (1)(2)(3)(4)

* Viva acquired Tonopah in March 2017

Classification

Tonnes

Au Grade

Contained Ounces

(x1000)

grams/tonne

Ounces

(1) Donald E. Hulse, P.E., SME-RM, Senior Mining Consultant for

Measured

4,764

0.83

127,000

WSP USA of Lakewood, Colorado, is the independent

Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the

Indicated

11,440

0.73

267,000

resource estimate. Resources are not reserves and do not

have demonstrated economic viability

Measured and Indicated

16,204

0.78

394,000

(2) NI43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources, Tonopah

Project, February 25, 2022

Inferred

7,352

0.87

206,000

(3) 0.15 g/t cutoff grade for Argillite, 0.20g/t cutoff grade

used for Tertiary Volcanic Material

(4) $1,650 Au Pit shell , 45 degree slope in rock, 35 degree

slope in gravel

Note: does not include 50 drillholes from 2022 to 2024 drill programs

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

8

VivaGoldCorp.com

TONOPAH GEOLOGY

EXCELLENT MINING POTENTIAL

West

Long Section through Main Pit Resource Zone

East

TVL

QAL

TVU

TVL

OPA

QAL = Quaternary Alluvium

TVU = Upper Tertiary Volcanics (Unmineralized)

TVL = Lower Tertiary Volcanics (Mineralized)

Discovery Fault (Post Mineral)

OPA = Ordovician Palmetto Argillite (Mineralized)

  • Gold controlled by both lithology and structure
  • Intensely oxidized, micro-fine free gold and disseminated gold mineralization
  • Great geometry for mining with gold mineralization occurring from 10 to 200 meters depth in multiple sub-horizonal zones
  • Mineralized zone of 1,400 meters strike with widths of up to 350 meters: open for extension

Looking North

Gold Grade Shells

  • 1.00 g/t Au
    0.30 to 1.00 g/t Au
    0.15 to 0.30 g/t Au

TSXV: VAU

VivaGoldCorp.com

9

TONOPAH GEOLOGY

X-Section Discovery Zone

$1,650 PEA resource pit shell

Gold Grade Shell

  • 1.00 g/t Au
    0.30 to 1.00 g/t Au

0.15 to 0.30 g/t Au

  • Structurally related >1.0 gpt gold mineralization surrounded by a blanket of lower grade gold mineralization
  • Two significant zones of gold mineralization historically drilled to measured level, while remainder of the deposit requires both infill and step out drilling to upgrade confidence and further outline open extensions to mineralization.

TSXV: VAU

VivaGoldCorp.com

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Viva Gold Corp. published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 13:35:09 UTC.