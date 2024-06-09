VivaGoldCorp.com
Building a Gold Mining Business
in Nevada
Jun e 2 0 2 4
TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB
CAUTIONARY NOTES
TECHNICAL DISCLOSURES
This presentation contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to the exploration potential and target size of the Tonopah Gold Project, metallurgical process route, expected gold recoveries, the potential of the drilling to increase resources, the timing of an updated mineral resource update, economic viability, and future exploration plans of Viva. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risk of applying for and receiving permit approvals; availability of water and water rights, the risks and hazards associated with mining operations; and the ability of Viva to fund its capital requirements. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Viva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors ---Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding minimal resources or reserves contained or referenced in the presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are expected to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards.
PEA Cautionary Note - Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic consideration applied to them that would enable then to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional work is needed to upgrade these mineral resources to mineral reserves.
Mr. James Hesketh, President & CEO of Viva Gold, MMSA-QP and Qualified Person under NI43-101, has to the extent possible, verified that the historical and project data contained herein is reliable and has approved that content. Mr. Donald E. Hulse, P.E., SME-RM, Senior Mining Consultant formerly of WSP USA of Lakewood, Colorado, is the independent Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the 2022 Technical Report announced on January 25, 2022.
VIVA GOLD
BUILDING A MINING BUSINESS
Developing the Tonopah Gold Project
Solid Growth And Value Proposition
In Nevada: early 2022 preliminary
economic analysis showed a project
envisioned as being capable of producing
up to 50,000 ounces of gold per year
through open pit mining and heap leach to
generate revenues of over US$100 million
per annum at current gold price levels
Project Growth Since 2022:
• Over 50 drillholes completed with
substantial success and discovery
• Optimization metallurgy completed to
enhance gold recovery
• Substantial progress made on
completion of Baseline environmental
studies as basis for permitting efforts
VIVA GOLD
KEY FUNDAMENTALS
- Tonopah Gold Project located on prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, western Nevada
- M&I Resource with substantial exploration upside (See 2024 drill results)
- High Grade Starter Pit(1) = Low Risk + Rapid Payback
- 25% IRR @ $1,400 Au (PEA, after tax) with strong gold price sensitivity to upside
- Experienced management team with successful track record
- Strong and supportive institutional shareholder base
- Realistic development timelines to drive substantial shareholder value
- Ready access location - Mining friendly Nevada
VIVA GOLD
CAPITAL STRUCTURE/SHAREHOLDERS
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
as of June 7, 2024
Shares Outstanding
118.7 M
Stock Options1
6.3 M
Warrants Outstanding2
43.9 M
Fully Diluted
169.1 M
Market Capital
~$21M
- Options: 550k @ $0.17 ex. price expire June 2024; 150K @ $0.165, expires Aug 24, 2024, 1.30M @ $0.095, expires Dec. 2024; 2.65M @ $0.155, exp Jan 2026; 1.65M @ 0.165 ex .
Price, expired June 2026; 0.25M @ $0.125, exp Dec 11, 2026.
- Warrants: 16.4 mil @ $0.25 ex. price, expire June 2024 ; 851,412 @ $0.17 ex. price, expire June 2024; 14.9 mil @ $0.23, expire March 26, 2026; 11.7 M @ $0.18 exp Dec 11, 2026.
20%
VIVA GOLD
FLOAT
40.8%
MGMT & BOARD
17.6%
2.3%
8.8% 12.0%
EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT & BOARD
CHRISTOPHER HERALD, Chairman &
Director
President, CEO and Director Solitario Resources Corp; former Chairman, Denver Gold Group; former positions with Crown Resources, Echo Bay Mines, Anaconda Minerals; M.S. in Geology, Colorado School of Mines; B.S. in Geology, University of Notre Dame
JAMES HESKETH, President, CEO & Director
Former CEO Atna Resources Ltd.; Canyon Resources Corp; former positions with NM Rothschild & Sons, Cyprus Amax
Minerals, Pincock, Allen & Holt Inc. and Dresser Industries; B.S. in Mining Engineering, M.S. in Mineral Economics, Colorado School of Mines
STEVEN KRAUSE, CFO
President, Avisar Chartered Accountants; former CFO, Bear Creek Mining; B.B.A., Trinity Western University; Registered CPA, Illinois
ANDY BOLLAND, Director
Former Hatch Ltd, US Director of Mining and Mineral Processing; former Barrick Gold, Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America; B.S. Chemical Engineering, Strathclyde University
DAVID WHITTLE, Director
Former CEO, Mountain Province Diamonds; former CFO positions with Glenmore Highlands Inc, Alexco Resources Corp, Hillsborough Resources Limited, and Lytton Minerals Limited; Bachelor Finance, UBC; Chartered Professional Accountant
TED MAHONEY, Director
Consulting Geologist; former Chief Geologist, Kinross Round Mountain Mine; Chief Geologist & Business Development Manager, Barrick North America
Adrian Goldstone, Director
Currently the Managing Director Technical, Dundee Corporation (DC.A: TSX); From 2006 to 2014, Adrian Goldstone was Vice President of Dundee Precious Metals; BS and MS University of Aukland and has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry.
WORLD CLASS WALKER LANE TREND PRODUCTION AND M&A ACTIVITY
Kinross Gold
2023 Round Mountain Mine produced 235k oz Au in 2023: over 15 million ounces produced in project life
Dec 2023 Underground mine development commenced with goal to providing feed to existing 12,000 tpd mill.
Centerra Gold
Feb 2022 Acquires permitted Goldfield District Project ~ US$206M (US$177/Oz Au)
AngloGold
Acquisitions made to add to existing Silicon and Merlin large-scale gold project Sept 2022 Acquired Coeur Mining's Sterling-Secret Pass
US$150M ($165/Oz) to consolidate district;
Sept 2021 Acquired Corvus Gold - North Bullfrog and Mother Lode US$450M ($170/Oz)
Augusta Gold
Apr 2022 Acquired Reward Project US$45M ($99/Oz);
Sept 2020 Acquired Bullfrog Gold's historic Bullfrog Mine ~ US$52M (100% basis)
Viva Gold
Kinross Gold
Anglo American
Augusta Gold
Centerra Gold
West Vault Mining
Solidus Gold
Walker Lane Trend
Other Gold Trends
Round Mountain Mine
Tonopah Gold Project
Three Hills
Goldfields District
North Bullfrog Silicon, Merlin
Sterling Mine
Bullfrog Mine Reward
TONOPAH GOLD PROJECT
CONSISTENT RESOURCE GROWTH
GOLD OZ.
CONSISTENT GOLD RESOURCE GROWTH
800,000
600,000
400,000
200,000
0
2017*
2018
2019
2020
2022
In-Pit Constrained Mineral Resource
(January 1, 2022) (1)(2)(3)(4)
* Viva acquired Tonopah in March 2017
Classification
Tonnes
Au Grade
Contained Ounces
(x1000)
grams/tonne
Ounces
(1) Donald E. Hulse, P.E., SME-RM, Senior Mining Consultant for
Measured
4,764
0.83
127,000
WSP USA of Lakewood, Colorado, is the independent
Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the
Indicated
11,440
0.73
267,000
resource estimate. Resources are not reserves and do not
have demonstrated economic viability
Measured and Indicated
16,204
0.78
394,000
(2) NI43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources, Tonopah
Project, February 25, 2022
Inferred
7,352
0.87
206,000
(3) 0.15 g/t cutoff grade for Argillite, 0.20g/t cutoff grade
used for Tertiary Volcanic Material
(4) $1,650 Au Pit shell , 45 degree slope in rock, 35 degree
slope in gravel
Note: does not include 50 drillholes from 2022 to 2024 drill programs
TONOPAH GEOLOGY
EXCELLENT MINING POTENTIAL
West
Long Section through Main Pit Resource Zone
East
TVL
QAL
TVU
TVL
OPA
QAL = Quaternary Alluvium
TVU = Upper Tertiary Volcanics (Unmineralized)
TVL = Lower Tertiary Volcanics (Mineralized)
Discovery Fault (Post Mineral)
OPA = Ordovician Palmetto Argillite (Mineralized)
- Gold controlled by both lithology and structure
- Intensely oxidized, micro-fine free gold and disseminated gold mineralization
- Great geometry for mining with gold mineralization occurring from 10 to 200 meters depth in multiple sub-horizonal zones
- Mineralized zone of 1,400 meters strike with widths of up to 350 meters: open for extension
Looking North
Gold Grade Shells
-
1.00 g/t Au
0.30 to 1.00 g/t Au
0.15 to 0.30 g/t Au
TONOPAH GEOLOGY
X-Section Discovery Zone
$1,650 PEA resource pit shell
Gold Grade Shell
-
1.00 g/t Au
0.30 to 1.00 g/t Au
0.15 to 0.30 g/t Au
- Structurally related >1.0 gpt gold mineralization surrounded by a blanket of lower grade gold mineralization
- Two significant zones of gold mineralization historically drilled to measured level, while remainder of the deposit requires both infill and step out drilling to upgrade confidence and further outline open extensions to mineralization.
