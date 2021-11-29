Viva Gold : NR 21-26 Viva Gold to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow - November 29, 2021

NR 21-26

Viva Gold to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on

Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 12 PM EST.

VANCOUVER, BC - November 29th, 2021 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCQB: VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce that it will present at Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-DealRoadshow series and will deliver its latest investor presentation on Tuesday, November 30, at 12:00PM EST. Viva Gold Corp. welcomes you to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Chief Executive Officer and Director, James Hesketh. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation, including the development of the high-grade Tonopah gold project located on the Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. Registration for the live event may be limited, a replay of the event will be on available on the Company's website at www.vivagoldcorp.com

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold Corp holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position consisting of approximately 10,500 acres with demonstrated high-grade gold in the ground, on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in western Nevada, 30 kilometers south-east of the World class Round Mountain mine. The project has a measured and indicated contained mineral gold resource of 326k ounces at a gold grade of 0.79 grams/tonne and 181k ounces of Inferred resource at 0.67 grams/tonne. Viva is advancing the project towards feasibility and permitting.

Viva is committed to Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize these issues are also important to investors. We strive to operate in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva has a tight capital structure with 55.6 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board with both gold exploration and production experience. Viva is building market awareness as the Company advances the high-grade Tonopah Gold Project. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.