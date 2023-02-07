Advanced search
    VAU   CA92852M1077

VIVA GOLD CORP.

(VAU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:07:46 2023-02-06 pm EST
0.1350 CAD   -15.63%
Viva Gold : Presentation February 2023
Viva Gold Corp. Announces Final Assay Results from 2022 RC Drill Program and Provides Update on Status of Tonopah Gold Project, Nevada
Viva Gold Announces Final Assay Results from 2022 RC Drill Program and Provides Update on Status of Tonopah Gold Project, Nevada
Viva Gold : Presentation February 2023

02/07/2023
February 2023

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

INVESTMENT

THESIS

  • Tonopah Gold Project located on prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, western Nevada
  • M&I Resource with substantial exploration upside
    (2022 drill results)
  • High Grade Starter Pit = Low Risk + Rapid Payback
  • 25% IRR @ $1,400 Au (PEA)
  • Experienced management team with long track record of success
  • Strong institutional shareholder base
  • Realistic development timelines drive substantial shareholder value

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

VivaGoldCorp.com

VIVA GOLD

CAPITAL STRUCTURE/ SHAREHOLDERS

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

as of 2-6-22

91.8M

Shares Outstanding

Stock Options1

5.9M

Warrants2

23.2M

Fully Diluted

120.9M

Market Capital

~$14M

1)Options: 468k @ 0.24 ex. price, expire Feb 2023; 705k @ $0.29 avg. ex. price, expire July 2023; 550k @ $0.17 ex. price expire June 2024; 150K @ $0.165 ex. price, expires Aug 24, 2024, 1.75M @ $0.095 ex. price, expires Dec. 2024; 2.75M @

$0.155 ex price, exp Jan 2026

2)Warrants: 6 mil @ $0.30 ex. price, expire June 2023; 16,400,800 @ $0.25 ex. price, expire June 2024 ; 851,412 @ $0.17 ex. price, expire June 2024

VIVA GOLD

FLOAT

20%

39.7%

MGMT & BOARD

3.0%18.3%

8.6% 10.4%

TSXV: VAU OTCQB:VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT & BOARD

CHRISTOPHER HERALD, Chairman & Director

President, CEO and Director Solitario Zinc Corp; former Chairman, Denver Gold Group; former positions with Crown Resources,

Echo Bay Mines, Anaconda Minerals; M.S. in Geology, Colorado School

of Mines; B.S. in Geology, University of Notre Dame

JAMES HESKETH, President, CEO & Director

Former CEO Atna Resources Ltd.; Canyon Resources Corp;

former positions with NM Rothschild & Sons, Cyprus Amax Minerals, Pincock, Allen & Holt Inc. and Dresser Industries; B.S. in Mining Engineering, M.S. in Mineral Economics, Colorado School of Mines

STEVEN KRAUSE, CFO

President, Avisar Chartered Accountants; former CFO, Bear Creek Mining; B.B.A., Trinity Western University; Registered CPA, Illinois

ANDY BOLLAND, Director

Former Hatch Ltd, US Director of Mining and Mineral Processing; former Barrick Gold, Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America; Director

of Technical Services; Manager of Processing and Open Pit Mining at Barrick

Goldstrike; B.S. Chemical Engineering, Strathclyde University

DAVID WHITTLE, Director

Former CEO, Mountain Province Diamonds; former CFO positions with Glenmore Highlands Inc, Alexco Resources Corp, Hillsborough Resources

Limited, and Lytton Minerals Limited; Bachelor Finance, UBC; Chartered

Professional Accountant

TED MAHONEY, Director

Consulting Geologist; former Chief Geologist, Kinross Round Mountain Mine; Chief

Geologist & Business Development Manager, Barrick North America

TSXV: VAU OTCQB: VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

VivaGoldCorp.com

WORLD CLASS WALKER LANE TREND PRODUCTION/M&A ACTIVITY

Kinross Gold

2021 Producing Round Mountain Mine (258k oz Au in 2021)

Centerra Gold

Feb 2022 Acquires Goldfield District Project ~ US$206M (US$177/MII Au Oz)

AngloGold

Sept 2022

Acquired Coeur Mining's Sterling-Secret Pass

US$150M ($165/MII oz);

Sept 2021

Acquired Corvus Gold - North Bullfrog and Mother Lode

US$450M ($170/MII Oz); adds to existing Silicon and

Merlin gold projects. Consolidates district.

Augusta Gold

Apr 2022

Acquired Reward Project US$45M ($99/MII oz);

Sept 2020

Takes over Bullfrog Gold's historic Bullfrog Mine

~ US$52M (100% basis)

Viva Gold

Kinross Gold

AngloGold

Augusta Gold

Centerra Gold

West Vault Mining

Solidus Gold

Walker Lane Trend

Other Gold Trends

Round Mountain Mine

Tonopah Gold Project

Three Hills

Goldfields District

North Bullfrog

Silicon, Merlin

Sterling Mine

Bullfrog Mine Reward

TSXV: VAU OTCQB:VAUCF Frankfurt: 7PB

VivaGoldCorp.com

Disclaimer

Viva Gold Corp. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 20:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
