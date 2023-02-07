Viva Gold : Presentation February 2023
INVESTMENT
THESIS
Tonopah Gold Project located on prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, western Nevada
M&I Resource with substantial exploration upside
(2022 drill results)
High Grade Starter Pit = Low Risk + Rapid Payback
25% IRR @ $1,400 Au (PEA)
Experienced management team with long track record of success
Strong institutional shareholder base
Realistic development timelines drive substantial shareholder value
VIVA GOLD
CAPITAL STRUCTURE/ SHAREHOLDERS
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
as of 2-6-22
91.8M
Shares Outstanding
Stock Options
1
5.9M
Warrants
2
23.2M
Fully Diluted
120.9M
Market Capital
~$14M
1)Options: 468k @ 0.24 ex. price, expire Feb 2023; 705k @ $0.29 avg. ex. price, expire July 2023; 550k @ $0.17 ex. price expire June 2024; 150K @ $0.165 ex. price, expires Aug 24, 2024, 1.75M @ $0.095 ex. price, expires Dec. 2024; 2.75M @
$0.155 ex price, exp Jan 2026
2)Warrants: 6 mil @ $0.30 ex. price, expire June 2023; 16,400,800 @ $0.25 ex. price, expire June 2024 ; 851,412 @ $0.17 ex. price, expire June 2024
VIVA
GOLD
MGMT & BOARD
3.0%
18.3%
8.6%
10.4%
EXPERIENCED
MANAGEMENT & BOARD
CHRISTOPHER HERALD,
Chairman & Director
President, CEO and Director Solitario Zinc Corp; former Chairman, Denver Gold Group; former positions with Crown Resources,
Echo Bay Mines, Anaconda Minerals; M.S. in Geology, Colorado School
of Mines; B.S. in Geology, University of Notre Dame
JAMES HESKETH, President, CEO & Director
Former CEO Atna Resources Ltd.; Canyon Resources Corp;
former positions with NM Rothschild & Sons, Cyprus Amax Minerals, Pincock, Allen & Holt Inc. and Dresser Industries; B.S. in Mining Engineering, M.S. in Mineral Economics, Colorado School of Mines
STEVEN KRAUSE,
CFO
President, Avisar Chartered Accountants; former CFO, Bear Creek Mining; B.B.A., Trinity Western University; Registered CPA, Illinois
ANDY BOLLAND,
Director
Former Hatch Ltd, US Director of Mining and Mineral Processing; former Barrick Gold, Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America; Director
of Technical Services; Manager of Processing and Open Pit Mining at Barrick
Goldstrike; B.S. Chemical Engineering, Strathclyde University
DAVID WHITTLE,
Director
Former CEO, Mountain Province Diamonds; former CFO positions with Glenmore Highlands Inc, Alexco Resources Corp, Hillsborough Resources
Limited, and Lytton Minerals Limited; Bachelor Finance, UBC; Chartered
Professional Accountant
TED MAHONEY,
Director
Consulting Geologist; former Chief Geologist, Kinross Round Mountain Mine; Chief
Geologist & Business Development Manager, Barrick North America
WORLD CLASS WALKER LANE TREND
PRODUCTION/M&A ACTIVITY
Kinross Gold
2021 Producing Round Mountain Mine (258k oz Au in 2021)
Centerra Gold
Feb 2022 Acquires Goldfield District Project ~ US$ 206M (US$177/MII Au Oz)
AngloGold
Sept 2022
Acquired Coeur Mining's Sterling-Secret Pass
US$ 150M ($165/MII oz);
Sept 2021
Acquired Corvus Gold - North Bullfrog and Mother Lode
US$ 450M ($170/MII Oz) ; adds to existing Silicon and
Merlin gold projects. Consolidates district.
Augusta Gold
Apr 2022
Acquired Reward Project US$
45M ($99/MII oz);
Sept 2020
Takes over Bullfrog Gold's historic Bullfrog Mine
~ US$ 52M (100% basis)
Viva Gold
Kinross Gold
AngloGold
Augusta Gold
Centerra Gold
West Vault Mining
Solidus Gold
Walker Lane Trend
Other Gold Trends
Round Mountain Mine
Tonopah Gold Project
Three Hills
Goldfields District
North Bullfrog
Silicon, Merlin
Sterling Mine
Bullfrog Mine
Reward
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-2,60 M
-1,94 M
-1,94 M
Net cash 2021
1,26 M
0,94 M
0,94 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,59x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
12,4 M
9,22 M
9,22 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
60,0%
