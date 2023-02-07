Viva Gold : Presentation February 2023

former positions with NM Rothschild & Sons, Cyprus Amax Minerals, Pincock, Allen & Holt Inc. and Dresser Industries; B.S. in Mining Engineering, M.S. in Mineral Economics, Colorado School of Mines

Former CEO Atna Resources Ltd.; Canyon Resources Corp;

of Mines; B.S. in Geology, University of Notre Dame

President, CEO and Director Solitario Zinc Corp; former Chairman, Denver Gold Group; former positions with Crown Resources,

ANDY BOLLAND, Director

Former Hatch Ltd, US Director of Mining and Mineral Processing; former Barrick Gold, Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America; Director

of Technical Services; Manager of Processing and Open Pit Mining at Barrick

Goldstrike; B.S. Chemical Engineering, Strathclyde University

DAVID WHITTLE, Director

Former CEO, Mountain Province Diamonds; former CFO positions with Glenmore Highlands Inc, Alexco Resources Corp, Hillsborough Resources

Limited, and Lytton Minerals Limited; Bachelor Finance, UBC; Chartered

Professional Accountant

TED MAHONEY, Director

Consulting Geologist; former Chief Geologist, Kinross Round Mountain Mine; Chief

Geologist & Business Development Manager, Barrick North America