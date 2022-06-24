Log in
    VAU   CA92852M1077

VIVA GOLD CORP.

(VAU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:37 2022-06-22 pm EDT
0.1000 CAD   +5.26%
Viva Gold : Q2 Financial Statement - Period ending April 30, 2022

06/24/2022
VIVA GOLD CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

April 30, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Reader's Note:

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Viva Gold Corp. have been prepared by

management and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor

Viva Gold Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Note

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

ASSETS

$

$

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3

183,824

1,259,461

Receivable and prepayments

260,697

23,189

444,521

1,282,650

Cash - restricted

4

79,492

76,957

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

729,451

706,185

TOTAL ASSETS

1,253,464

2,065,792

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6

112,725

96,676

112,725

96,676

Asset retirement obligation

7

158,608

153,549

TOTAL LIABILITIES

158,608

250,225

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

8

10,960,438

10,960,438

Cumulative translation adjustment

(36,145)

(70,896)

Contributed surplus

8

1,219,870

1,102,845

Deficit

(11,162,032)

(10,176,820)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

982,131

1,815,567

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

1,253,464

2,065,792

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Subsequent Event (Note 9)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"David Whittle"

"James Hesketh"

David Whittle, Director

James Hesketh, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Viva Gold Corp.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars except for the number of shares) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

For the three months

For the six months

ended

ended

April 30,

April 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

OPERATING EXPENSES

-

-

Amortization expense

918

4,686

Exploration cost

5

175,032

320,292

584,752

900,934

Management fees

6

18,999

15,129

37,990

31,808

Office costs

16,458

12,528

31,282

26,434

Professional fees

6

31,560

408,615

71,412

439,409

Share based payments

6 & 8

34,117

40,859

117,025

77,852

Investor relations

51,853

22,850

110,457

91,950

Transfer agent and filing fees

20,613

10,941

32,318

16,172

(348,632)

(832,132)

(985,236)

(1,589,245)

Interest income

15

60

24

93

NET LOSS

(348,617)

(832,072)

(985,212)

(1,589,152)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange gain/ (loss) arising on translation of foreign operations

2,204

(39,356)

34,751

(36,750)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(346,413)

(884,047)

(950,461)

(1,675,997)

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.04)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

55,641,225

39,231,144

55,641,225

26,008,526

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Viva Gold Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Cumulative

Translation

Contributed

Number of shares

Share capital

Adjustment

Surplus

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance as at October 31, 2020

$

$

$

$

$

39,226,425

8,699,414

13,312

852,298

(7,575,625)

1,989,399

Warrants exercises

14,000

4,200

-

-

-

4,200

Share based payments - Options

-

-

-

77,852

-

77,852

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operations

-

-

(86,845)

-

-

(86,845)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(1,589,152)

(1,589,152)

Balance as at April 30, 2021

39,240,425

8,703,614

(73,533)

930,150

(9,164,777)

395,454

Balance as at October 31, 2021

55,641,225

10,960,438

(70,896)

1,102,845

(10,176,820)

1,815,567

Share based payments - Options

-

-

-

117,025

-

117,025

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operations

-

-

34,751

-

-

34,751

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(985,212)

(985,212)

Balance as at April 30, 2022

55,641,225

10,960,438

(36,145)

1,219,870

(11,162,032)

982,131

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Viva Gold Corp.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

For the six months ended

April 30,

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$

$

(985,212)

Net loss

(1,589,152)

Accretion of lease liability

-

108

Amortization

-

4,686

Share based payments

117,025

77,852

Changes in working capital

(234,616)

Receivable and prepayments

90,350

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

18,472

434,022

Cash flow used in operating activities

(1,084,331)

(982,134)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

-

Proceeds from warrants exercise

4,200

Lease payments

-

(5,116)

Cash flow used in financing activities

-

(916)

DECREASE IN CASH

(1,084,331)

(983,050)

Impact of foreign exchange

8,694

(48,293)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Opening

1,259,461

1,161,863

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Ending

183,824

130,520

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viva Gold Corp. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 20:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
