|
Viva Gold : Q2 Financial Statement - Period ending April 30, 2022
VIVA GOLD CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
April 30, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Reader's Note:
These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Viva Gold Corp. have been prepared by
management and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor
Viva Gold Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Note
|
|
|
April 30, 2022
|
October 31, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3
|
183,824
|
1,259,461
|
Receivable and prepayments
|
|
260,697
|
23,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
444,521
|
1,282,650
|
Cash - restricted
|
4
|
79,492
|
76,957
|
Exploration and evaluation assets
|
5
|
729,451
|
706,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
1,253,464
|
2,065,792
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
6
|
112,725
|
96,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112,725
|
96,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
7
|
158,608
|
153,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
158,608
|
250,225
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
8
|
10,960,438
|
10,960,438
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
|
(36,145)
|
(70,896)
|
Contributed surplus
|
8
|
1,219,870
|
1,102,845
|
Deficit
|
|
(11,162,032)
|
(10,176,820)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
982,131
|
1,815,567
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
1,253,464
|
2,065,792
|
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsequent Event (Note 9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approved on behalf of the Board:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"David Whittle"
|
|
"James Hesketh"
|
|
|
David Whittle, Director
|
|
|
James Hesketh, Director
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Viva Gold Corp.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars except for the number of shares) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|
|
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
|
|
ended
|
ended
|
|
|
April 30,
|
April 30,
|
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
918
|
4,686
|
Exploration cost
|
5
|
175,032
|
320,292
|
584,752
|
900,934
|
Management fees
|
6
|
18,999
|
15,129
|
37,990
|
31,808
|
Office costs
|
|
16,458
|
12,528
|
31,282
|
26,434
|
Professional fees
|
6
|
31,560
|
408,615
|
71,412
|
439,409
|
Share based payments
|
6 & 8
|
34,117
|
40,859
|
117,025
|
77,852
|
Investor relations
|
|
51,853
|
22,850
|
110,457
|
91,950
|
Transfer agent and filing fees
|
|
20,613
|
10,941
|
32,318
|
16,172
|
|
|
(348,632)
|
(832,132)
|
(985,236)
|
(1,589,245)
|
Interest income
|
|
15
|
60
|
24
|
93
|
NET LOSS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(348,617)
|
(832,072)
|
(985,212)
|
(1,589,152)
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange gain/ (loss) arising on translation of foreign operations
|
2,204
|
(39,356)
|
34,751
|
(36,750)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|
(346,413)
|
(884,047)
|
(950,461)
|
(1,675,997)
|
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|
|
(0.01)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.04)
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
55,641,225
|
39,231,144
|
55,641,225
|
26,008,526
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Viva Gold Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Translation
|
Contributed
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
Share capital
|
Adjustment
|
Surplus
|
Deficit
|
Total Equity
|
Balance as at October 31, 2020
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
39,226,425
|
8,699,414
|
13,312
|
852,298
|
(7,575,625)
|
1,989,399
|
Warrants exercises
|
14,000
|
4,200
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,200
|
Share based payments - Options
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
77,852
|
-
|
77,852
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
(86,845)
|
-
|
-
|
(86,845)
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,589,152)
|
(1,589,152)
|
Balance as at April 30, 2021
|
39,240,425
|
8,703,614
|
(73,533)
|
930,150
|
(9,164,777)
|
395,454
|
Balance as at October 31, 2021
|
55,641,225
|
10,960,438
|
(70,896)
|
1,102,845
|
(10,176,820)
|
1,815,567
|
Share based payments - Options
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
117,025
|
-
|
117,025
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
34,751
|
-
|
-
|
34,751
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(985,212)
|
(985,212)
|
Balance as at April 30, 2022
|
|
55,641,225
|
10,960,438
|
(36,145)
|
1,219,870
|
(11,162,032)
|
982,131
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Viva Gold Corp.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
April 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
$
|
$
|
(985,212)
|
|
Net loss
|
(1,589,152)
|
Accretion of lease liability
|
-
|
108
|
Amortization
|
-
|
4,686
|
Share based payments
|
117,025
|
77,852
|
Changes in working capital
|
(234,616)
|
|
Receivable and prepayments
|
90,350
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
18,472
|
434,022
|
Cash flow used in operating activities
|
(1,084,331)
|
(982,134)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from warrants exercise
|
4,200
|
Lease payments
|
-
|
(5,116)
|
Cash flow used in financing activities
|
-
|
(916)
|
DECREASE IN CASH
|
(1,084,331)
|
(983,050)
|
Impact of foreign exchange
|
8,694
|
(48,293)
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Opening
|
1,259,461
|
1,161,863
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Ending
|
183,824
|
130,520
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
