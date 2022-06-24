Viva Gold : Q2 MD&A - Period ending April 30, 2022 06/24/2022 | 04:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VIVA GOLD CORP. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS April 30, 2022 INTRODUCTION This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A) is intended to supplement Viva Gold Corp.'s ("Viva" or the "Company") interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended April 30, 2022. All financial information, unless otherwise indicated, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The following discussion of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with its interim consolidated financial statements and the related notes for the period ended April 30, 2022. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. The effective date of this MD&A is June 23, 2022. Viva's current business is the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Tonopah Project, located in the Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada. James Hesketh, MMSA QP, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and is the Qualified Person responsible for review of technical information in this Management Discussion. Mr. Hesketh is President and CEO of Viva Gold and is an insider of the Company with overall project responsibility. Additional information regarding the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this MD&A, as applicable. Forward looking statements in this document are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "continue", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Management Discussion/Viva Gold Corp. 2 CURRENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS On May 10, 2022, the Company announced that it had commenced core drilling operations at its Tonopah Gold Project ("Tonopah") located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in western Nevada. As of the date of this report six HQ (63 mm) core holes totalling over 1,300 meters have been completed in this program. The core holes are designed to penetrate through the pit wall of the $1,650 resource pit shell to capture information and core sample to address the following: infill undrilled areas inside the resource pit shell to potentially add additional gold mineralization by converting material within the pit categorized as waste to mineralized material and to target areas of inferred mineralization for upgrade to measured and indicated categories; provide detailed structural and rock core information to allow completion of a geotechnical study initiated by Viva in 2020 to support pit slope angle determination for feasibility level mine design study; and provide additional core sample for metallurgical optimization and environmental testwork. Core from this program is currently being logged and will shortly be submitted for cutting and assay. Assay labs in Nevada are currently facing a backlog and the time expected to receive return results is 6 to 10 weeks. A second reverse circulation ("RC") drill has been contracted for work to commence in the late summer period. The lower cost RC program will be targeted to further infill between existing widely spaced holes on open extensions along the main ESE-WNW trend of the deposit. By quarter end, the Company completed its spring baseline biologic surveys at Tonopah in a measure to identify and document baseline biological conditions at the property, both animal and plant based. This is a critical and seasonally sensitive step in further de-risking the project to create a solid underpinning for future feasibility study and permitting efforts. Geochemical characterization testwork to determine the potential for mineralized material and waste rock to release deleterious elements or acid drainage is now 75% complete with no material issues determined. Metallurgical gold recovery optimization testwork continues with positive results. Quarterly baseline water testing programs are continuing and have now demonstrated 1.5 years of continuous data collection. Final reports on these programs are pending. On May 6, 2022, the Company announced the closing of its non-brokered private placement of 35,966,667 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for gross proceeds of $4,316,000. The Company paid finders fees of approximately $134,760 in connection with the private placement. Dundee Resources Limited ("Dundee") participated in the Offering as the lead subscriber and subscribed for 18,300,000 shares, which represents approximately 19.98% of the outstanding post-Offering Common Shares. As a component of the Offering, 5,000,000 Common Shares were issued to RAB Capital Holdings Limited ("RAB Capital"), a control person of Viva Gold, for total consideration of $600,000. RAB Capital and affiliates beneficially owned and controlled, directly and indirectly, 16,100,000 Common Shares and 8,600,000 share purchase warrants post closing of the private placement (representing approximately 17.6% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 24.6% on a partially-diluted basis). On February 28, 2022, the Company announced it has filed its "NI 431-1 Technical Report on Mineral Resources, Tonopah Project. The report was completed by Gustavson Associates, a subsidiary of WSP, of Lakewood Colorado. The results of the Technical Reports were previously announced on January 25, 2022. On January 25, 2022, the Company provided an updated estimate of mineral resources for the Tonopah Project, increasing measured and indicated resources by 22% to 16.2 million tonnes at 0.78 grams per tonne gold and inferred resource by 14% to 7.3 million tonnes at 0.87 grams per tonne gold. The new resource estimate is based on the addition of 19 new drillholes completed in 2020 and 2021, updated geologic modelling and statistical analysis. On December 7, 2021, the Company provided an update on its environmental, social and governance efforts on its Tonopah Gold Project ("Tonopah"). The Company has been working with its regulators to advance the environmental and social baseline study efforts required to support a future mining plan of operations review under the National Environmental Policy Act for the project. Management Discussion/Viva Gold Corp. 3 On November 11, 2021, the Company announced drill results for its 2021 drill program at Tonopah. The holes drilled in the program confirmed that the mineral system remains open and strong laterally to the east, while extending mineralization at depth. The Company has used the latest results from its previous two drill programs to re-interpret its previous geologic model of the Tonopah Project. The new model will be used as a basis for an updated resource estimated which will include the data from the Company's 2020 and 2021 drill holes which were completed. In response to the threat represented by the coronavirus, COVID-19, normal business activities in much of the world have been interrupted. At this time, it is impossible to predict the effects of COVID-19 on the business plans and future financial results and position of the Company. To date, COVID-19 has had only minor impact on the Company's business operations and has not caused any material impact or delay in either field operations or its technical and administrative functions. TONOPAH PROJECT The Tonopah gold project (Tonopah Project), located near the town of Tonopah in Western Nevada, consists of 513 unpatented mineral claims, 176 of which are subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR"), with the option to acquire 1% of the NSR for US$1.0 million. The property position totals approximately 10,250 acres of land. The Tonopah Project contains a near-surfacelow-sulfidation epithermal gold system which includes near vertical quartz-adularia-gold veins hosted by the Palmetto Formation argillite (Opa) and the overlying Tertiary rhyolitic volcanics (Tv) all contained within a low-angle zone of mineralization which includes and often parallels an erosion surface unconformity at the top of the Opa. It is interpreted those ascending fluids entered the contact zone depositing precious metals in a favorable chemical and textural horizon in the base of the tertiary volcanics and in the top of the Opa, as well as in veins and breccia's along structures and structural junctions. Mineralization has been identified in an east-south-east trending zone of over three kilometers in length associated with an extensional/compressional break in the regional Rye Patch fault system and along the limbs of the Rye Patch Fault itself. Alteration and mineralization at the Tonopah Project are typical of low-sulfidation, volcanic- hosted epithermal gold deposits found elsewhere in Nevada and around the world. The deposit type is characterized by overall low original sulfide content, and quartz-adularia and clay-sericite alteration assemblages, among others. Higher grade gold mineralization appears to project along some of the veins/related structures in the Opa and Tv. Visible gold is commonly observed in and along the edges of veins, is frequently associated with hematite, and occurs locally in coarse form. Dendritic gold has been observed in core. Gold contained in the overall system is predominantly micron-sized in nature and is not visible to the naked eye. The Tonopah Project is well situated and can be easily accessed by paved road 20 miles from the town of Tonopah, Nevada. Both water and power are available in close proximity to the site. Water may be purchased commercially from Tonopah Public Utility, whose pipeline crosses the Company's claims, or water rights can be leased or acquired. A 15 KV Nevada Energy powerline, which can be upgraded to 25KV, also crosses the property. Tonopah is located within four hours' drive of Las Vegas, Nevada and is close to Round Mountain, Nevada, where equipment supply depots, machine shops and skilled labor can be found. Technical Report and Resource Estimate On February 25, 2022 the Company filed a report titled "NI43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources, Tonopah Project" (Technical Report) with an effective date of January 1, 2022 and a report date of February 25, 2022 on SEDAR for the Tonopah Project. The report was completed by Gustavson Associates, a subsidiary of WSP, of Lakewood Colorado. The results of the Technical Report, previously announced on January 25, 2022, increased the measured indicated resource by 21% and provides strong justification for ongoing work at Tonopah, located on the world class mining friendly Walker Lane gold trend of western Nevada. Management Discussion/Viva Gold Corp. 4 The updated pit-constrained mineral resource estimate announced on January 25, 2022 for the Tonopah Project follows: Tonnes Gold Grade Contained (x1,000) Grams/Tonne Ounces Measured 4,764 0.830 127,000 Indicated 11,440 0.727 267,000 Measured and Indicated 16,204 0.756 394,000 Inferred 7,352 0.872 206,000 Donald E. Hulse, P.E., SME-RM, Senior Mining Consultant for WSP USA of Lakewood, Colorado, is the independent Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the resource estimate. Resources are not reserves, and do not include modifying factors which need to be considered to determine whether they are economically viable. Mineral resources are tabulated at a cutoff grade of 0.15 g/t gold for argillite and 0.20 g/t for volcanic hosted mineralization, which constitutes a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction based on a comparison with similar gold deposits in Nevada, and constrained within a US$1,650 gold price pit shell using a 45-degree average pit slope in all rock types and a 35-degree pit slope for overburden gravels. Following is a sensitivity table showing the impact of changing cutoff grade on resource by category: Management Discussion/Viva Gold Corp. 5 Classification Cutoff Grade Tonnes Gold Grade Contained Grams/Tonne (x 1,000) Grams/Tonne Ounces 1.00 951 2.214 67,700 Measured 0.70 1,608 1.645 85,000 0.40 3,194 1.082 111,000 0.20 4,764 0.83 127,000 0.15 4,895 0.813 128,000 1.00 2,157 1.521 105,000 Indicated 0.70 4,339 1.171 163,000 0.40 8,773 0.853 241,000 0.20 11,397 0.729 267,000 0.15 11,655 0.717 269,000 1.00 2,483 1.461 117,000 Inferred 0.70 3,929 1.235 156,000 0.40 6,034 0.995 193,000 0.20 7,322 0.875 206,000 0.15 7,479 0.86 207,000 With additional drilling in 2020, it became apparent that the mineral continuity at Tonopah is controlled by multiple factors, which are different in the Tv than in the underlaying Opa. The Opa exhibits local north‐north‐ west continuity, along a regional east‐south‐east trend, while mineralization in the lower volcanics exhibit the dominant east‐south‐east trend with limited expression on the north‐north‐west trend. Previously, all mineralization had been modelled along the north‐north‐west trend. Based on drill results, it can also be observed that the primary mineralized trend follows the Opa/Tv contact in a zone ranging between 30‐ and 60‐meters width. A zone of +/‐ 10 meters around the Opa/Tv contact was treated as a separate domain in the model. These modifications to the mineral trends and the addition of lithologic domains developed clean variography and resulted in a well‐supported resource model. Step‐out holes were drilled in 2021 to test these observations and were highly successful in intercepting high‐ grade mineralization. 