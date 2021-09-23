Viva Gold : Q3 Financial Statement - Period Ending July 31, 2021
VIVA GOLD CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
July 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Reader's Note:
These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Viva Gold Corp. have been prepared by
management and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor
Viva Gold Corp.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
July 31,
October 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
$
$
(Unaudited)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3
1,861,448
1,161,863
Receivable and prepayments
73,163
181,285
1,934,611
1,343,148
Cash - restricted
4
77,441
82,761
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
710,633
759,446
Right of use asset
-
4,905
TOTAL ASSETS
2,722,685
2,190,260
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6
44,773
30,516
Lease liability
-
5,215
44,773
35,731
Asset retirement obligation
7
154,516
165,130
TOTAL LIABILITIES
199,289
200,861
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares
8
10,972,283
8,699,414
Cumulative translation adjustment
(73,638)
13,312
Contributed surplus
8
1,126,116
852,298
Deficit
(9,501,365)
(7,575,625)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,523,396
1,989,399
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
2,722,685
2,190,260
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Events Occurring after the Reporting Period (Note 9)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"David Whittle"
"James Hesketh"
David Whittle, Director
James Hesketh, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Viva Gold Corp.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
For the three months
For the nine months
ended
ended
July 31,
July 31,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
OPERATING EXPENSES
Amortization expense
-
3,860
4,686
11,388
Exploration cost
5
123,316
345,528
1,024,250
517,145
Management fees
6
16,408
17,084
48,216
50,768
Director fees
6
29,722
-
29,722
-
Office costs
14,864
19,059
41,298
43,788
Professional fees
6
67,358
33,384
506,767
72,838
Share based payments
6 & 8
44,088
158,364
121,940
236,292
Investor relations
12,897
60,853
104,847
227,817
Transfer agent and filing fees
27,937
15,797
44,109
23,117
Travel expenses
-
-
-
21,418
(336,590)
(653,929)
(1,925,835)
(1,204,571)
Interest income (expense)
2
(3,436)
95
(11,206)
NET LOSS
(336,588)
(657,365)
(1,925,740)
(1,215,777)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange losses arising on translation of foreign operations
(105)
811
(86,950)
(1,795)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(336,693)
(656,554)
(2,012,690)
(1,217,572)
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.05)
(0.04)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
45,123,321
32,147,506
41,215,196
28,069,790
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Viva Gold Corp.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
Balance as at October 31, 2019
Private placements - Cash Financing cost incurred - Cash Share based payments
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
Net loss
Balance as at July 31, 2020
Cumulative
Number of
Translation
Contributed
shares
Share capital
Adjustment
Surplus
Deficit
Total Equity
$
$
$
$
$
24,227,565
5,231,513
12,714
561,572
(5,490,899)
314,900
14,998,860
3,698,771
-
13,965
-
3,712,736
-
(230,870)
-
-
-
(230,870)
-
-
-
236,292
-
236,292
-
-
(1,795)
-
-
(1,795)
-
-
-
-
(1,215,777)
(1,215,777)
39,226,425
8,699,414
10,919
811,829
(6,706,676)
2,815,486
Balance as at October 31, 2020
39,226,425
8,699,414
13,312
852,298
(7,575,625)
1,989,399
Private placement - Cash
16,400,800
2,706,132
-
82,004
-
2,788,136
Financing cost incurred - Cash
-
(356,778)
-
(10,811)
-
(367,589)
Financing cost incurred - Warrants
-
(80,685)
-
80,685
-
-
Warrant exercises
14,000
4,200
-
-
-
4,200
Share based payments
-
-
-
121,940
-
121,940
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
(86,950)
-
-
(86,950)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,925,740)
(1,925,740)
Balance as at July 31, 2021
55,641,225
10,972,283
(73,638)
1,126,116
(9,501,365)
2,523,396
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Viva Gold Corp.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
For the nine months ended
July 31,
2021
2020
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(1,925,740)
Net loss
(1,215,777)
Accretion of lease liability
108
1,150
Amortization
4,686
11,388
Share based payments
121,940
236,292
Changes in working capital:
Receivable and prepayments
106,107
(95,693)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
15,264
(208,374)
Interest payable
-
11,336
Cash flow used in operating activities
(1,677,635)
(1,259,678)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from private placement
2,788,136
3,712,736
Share issuance cost
(367,589)
(230,870)
Principal payment on lease
(5,116)
(12,186)
Exercise of warrants
4,200
-
Proceeds from loans
-
50,000
Repayment of loans
-
(257,404)
Cash flow from financing activities
2,419,631
3,262,276
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
741,996
2,002,598
Impact of foreign exchange
(42,411)
(7,815)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning
1,161,863
35,979
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Ending
1,861,448
2,030,762
Non-cash financing transaction:
Fair value of finders' warrants issued
80,685
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
