    VAU   CA92852M1077

VIVA GOLD CORP.

(VAU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto - 09/21
0.18 CAD   0.00%
Viva Gold : Q3 Financial Statement - Period Ending July 31, 2021

09/23/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
VIVA GOLD CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

July 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Reader's Note:

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Viva Gold Corp. have been prepared by

management and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor

Viva Gold Corp.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

July 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

$

$

(Unaudited)

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3

1,861,448

1,161,863

Receivable and prepayments

73,163

181,285

1,934,611

1,343,148

Cash - restricted

4

77,441

82,761

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

710,633

759,446

Right of use asset

-

4,905

TOTAL ASSETS

2,722,685

2,190,260

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6

44,773

30,516

Lease liability

-

5,215

44,773

35,731

Asset retirement obligation

7

154,516

165,130

TOTAL LIABILITIES

199,289

200,861

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

8

10,972,283

8,699,414

Cumulative translation adjustment

(73,638)

13,312

Contributed surplus

8

1,126,116

852,298

Deficit

(9,501,365)

(7,575,625)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,523,396

1,989,399

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

2,722,685

2,190,260

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Events Occurring after the Reporting Period (Note 9)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"David Whittle"

"James Hesketh"

David Whittle, Director

James Hesketh, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Viva Gold Corp.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

For the three months

For the nine months

ended

ended

July 31,

July 31,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

OPERATING EXPENSES

Amortization expense

-

3,860

4,686

11,388

Exploration cost

5

123,316

345,528

1,024,250

517,145

Management fees

6

16,408

17,084

48,216

50,768

Director fees

6

29,722

-

29,722

-

Office costs

14,864

19,059

41,298

43,788

Professional fees

6

67,358

33,384

506,767

72,838

Share based payments

6 & 8

44,088

158,364

121,940

236,292

Investor relations

12,897

60,853

104,847

227,817

Transfer agent and filing fees

27,937

15,797

44,109

23,117

Travel expenses

-

-

-

21,418

(336,590)

(653,929)

(1,925,835)

(1,204,571)

Interest income (expense)

2

(3,436)

95

(11,206)

NET LOSS

(336,588)

(657,365)

(1,925,740)

(1,215,777)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange losses arising on translation of foreign operations

(105)

811

(86,950)

(1,795)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(336,693)

(656,554)

(2,012,690)

(1,217,572)

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.05)

(0.04)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

45,123,321

32,147,506

41,215,196

28,069,790

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Viva Gold Corp.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

Balance as at October 31, 2019 Private placements - Cash Financing cost incurred - Cash Share based payments

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

Net loss

Balance as at July 31, 2020

Cumulative

Number of

Translation

Contributed

shares

Share capital

Adjustment

Surplus

Deficit

Total Equity

$

$

$

$

$

24,227,565

5,231,513

12,714

561,572

(5,490,899)

314,900

14,998,860

3,698,771

-

13,965

-

3,712,736

-

(230,870)

-

-

-

(230,870)

-

-

-

236,292

-

236,292

-

-

(1,795)

-

-

(1,795)

-

-

-

-

(1,215,777)

(1,215,777)

39,226,425

8,699,414

10,919

811,829

(6,706,676)

2,815,486

Balance as at October 31, 2020

39,226,425

8,699,414

13,312

852,298

(7,575,625)

1,989,399

Private placement - Cash

16,400,800

2,706,132

-

82,004

-

2,788,136

Financing cost incurred - Cash

-

(356,778)

-

(10,811)

-

(367,589)

Financing cost incurred - Warrants

-

(80,685)

-

80,685

-

-

Warrant exercises

14,000

4,200

-

-

-

4,200

Share based payments

-

-

-

121,940

-

121,940

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

(86,950)

-

-

(86,950)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(1,925,740)

(1,925,740)

Balance as at July 31, 2021

55,641,225

10,972,283

(73,638)

1,126,116

(9,501,365)

2,523,396

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Viva Gold Corp.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

For the nine months ended

July 31,

2021

2020

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(1,925,740)

Net loss

(1,215,777)

Accretion of lease liability

108

1,150

Amortization

4,686

11,388

Share based payments

121,940

236,292

Changes in working capital:

Receivable and prepayments

106,107

(95,693)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15,264

(208,374)

Interest payable

-

11,336

Cash flow used in operating activities

(1,677,635)

(1,259,678)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from private placement

2,788,136

3,712,736

Share issuance cost

(367,589)

(230,870)

Principal payment on lease

(5,116)

(12,186)

Exercise of warrants

4,200

-

Proceeds from loans

-

50,000

Repayment of loans

-

(257,404)

Cash flow from financing activities

2,419,631

3,262,276

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

741,996

2,002,598

Impact of foreign exchange

(42,411)

(7,815)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning

1,161,863

35,979

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Ending

1,861,448

2,030,762

Non-cash financing transaction:

Fair value of finders' warrants issued

80,685

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Disclaimer

Viva Gold Corp. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
