Viva Gold : Q3 MD&A - Period Ending July 31, 2021

VIVA GOLD CORP. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS July 31, 2021 INTRODUCTION This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A) is intended to supplement Viva Gold Corp.'s ("Viva" or the "Company") interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2021. All financial information, unless otherwise indicated, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The following discussion of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with its interim consolidated financial statements and the related notes for the period ended July 31, 2021. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. The effective date of this MD&A is September 22, 2021. Viva's current business is the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Tonopah Project, located in the Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada. James Hesketh, MMSA QP, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and is the Qualified Person responsible for review of technical information in this Management Discussion. Mr. Hesketh is President and CEO of Viva Gold and is an insider of the Company with overall project responsibility. Additional information regarding the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this MD&A, as applicable. Forward looking statements in this document are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "continue", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Management Discussion/Viva Gold Corp. 2 CURRENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS On September 15, 2021, the Company announced the results of a reverse circulation drill hole TG2101 of having intercepted 22.9 meters at 1.5 g/t gold, including 4.6 meters at 6.2 g/t gold on a significant step-out to the east- south-east along the principal mineral trend of the Tonopah deposit. This drillhole confirms the potential for a major open extension to the Tonopah gold mineral resource. On August 25, 2021, the Company announced that it has appointed Mr. Andrew Bolland to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bolland is an experienced senior mining executive with a long career, primarily with Barrick Gold, which included the positions of Manager of Processing and open Pit Mining at Barrick Goldstrike and then as Director Technical Services and Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America. After leaving Barrick in 2016, Mr. Bolland joined Hatch Ltd. as Director of Mining and Mineral Processing. On August 17, 2021, the Company announced that it has retained Kapes, Cassiday & Associates to commence a program of metallurgical testwork, which is designed to optimize heap leach gold recover at the Tonopah gold project. On July 19, 2021, the Company announced that it has staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims. The new claims secure additional prospective ground for exploration, while also adding additional land to support feasibility study and permitting activities for potential open-pitheap-leach mine. On July 12, 2021, the Company announced that it will be commencing a four to six drill hole program at its Tonopah project. The drill program will focus on a new zone of gold mineralized which was discovered in 2020. The zone is located to the east of the regional Rye Patch Fault, which was previously considered a bounding feature to additional gold mineralization. On June 28, 2021, the Company completed a brokered private placement of 16,400,800 Units in the Company at a price of $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2.788 million. Each Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the private placement. In connection with the private placement, the Company paid the Agent a cash commission equal to 6.0% (reduced to 3.0% for certain subscribers on the Company's president's list) of the gross proceeds from the private placement and issued compensation options to the Agent entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 851,412 Units at an exercise price of $0.17 for a period of three years from closing of the Offering. On June 8, 2021, the Company announced that it had called a special general meeting of its shareholders to consider the business stated in a May 18, 2021 dissident shareholder meeting requisition (the "Requisition") delivered to the Company pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). The Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 250 Howe Street, 20th Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3R8. The Requisition was received from a dissident shareholder group led by Humewood Ventures Corp. and Dumont Capital Corp., holding approximately 5.35% of the Company's outstanding voting shares, for a meeting of its shareholders pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). The shareholders who made the Requisition request that a special meeting of Viva's shareholders be called to consider the approval of special resolutions pursuant to s. 128(3) of the Act to remove Christopher Herald, James Hesketh, Edward Mahoney and David Whittle as directors of the Company; and to consider the approval of an ordinary resolutions to reduce the number of directors of the Board of Directors to three, and to appoint Geoff Goodall and Jim Mustard, both of Vancouver, BC, to the Board. The matter was resolved and the meeting was cancelled. On March 16, 2021, the Company announced assay results for five-large diameter core holes at the Tonopah Gold Project. The results confirmed the continuity of mineralization found in the most recent Tonopah resource model. The core sample captured are intended to be utilized to conduct additional bottle roll and column leach gold and

Management Discussion/Viva Gold Corp. 3 silver recovery testwork, as well as to perform crushing and stacking stability tests in preparation for Feasibility Study of the Tonopah Gold Project. On March 3, 2021, the Company entered into a business combination agreement ("Transaction") with Golden Predator Mining Corp ("Golden Predator"), whereby Golden Predator would have acquired all outstanding common shares and securities of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement. On May 3, Viva and Golden Predator agreed to terminate the Transaction by mutual consent. Although the Company did receive a majority of shareholders approving the Transaction, it did not receive a supermajority of shareholders voting in favour of the Transaction. No break fees or termination fees are payable by either party. On January 5, 2021, the Company provided an update of its ongoing exploration and development activities on its Tonopah Gold project. The Company will focus on advancing the project to feasibly study and permitting while continuing to develop the exploration potential of the project. The Company has completed the first of two large diameter core holes, drilled to collect samples for additional metallurgical testing, in the Discovery and the West Pit zones. Assays are pending on these drillholes with results expected by the middle of February. For more information see details under the heading "Tonopah Project" on page 3. On November 17, 2020, the Company announced the final assay results from its recently completed drill program and the initiation of core drilling and technical study activities to support a feasibility study and mine permitting at the Tonopah Gold Project. Results of the completed Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program demonstrated that the primary mineral trend at the Tonopah project remains open for resource extension along strike, and confirmed high grade mineralization in the bottom of the northwest resource pit zone. It is also anticipated to upgrade areas of inferred mineralization. The Company also commenced a core drilling and technical study program to support a feasibility study and mine permitting of the project. In response to the threat represented by the coronavirus, COVID-19, normal business activities in much of the world have been interrupted. At this time, it is impossible to predict the effects of COVID-19 on the business plans and future financial results and position of the Company. To date, COVID-19 has had only minor impact on the Company's business operations and has not caused any material impact or delay in either field operations or its technical and administrative functions. TONOPAH PROJECT The Tonopah Project, located near the town of Tonopah in Western Nevada, consists of 513 unpatented mineral claims (approx. 10,250 acres), 185 of which are subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR"), with the option to acquire 1% of the NSR for US$1.0 million. The property position totals 8,762 acres of land. The Tonopah property contains a near-surfacelow-sulfidation epithermal gold system which includes near vertical quartz-adularia-gold veins hosted by the Palmetto Formation argillite (Opa) and the overlying Tertiary rhyolitic volcanics (Tv) all contained within a low-angle zone of mineralization which includes and often parallels an erosion surface unconformity at the top of the Palmetto. It is interpreted those ascending fluids entered the contact zone depositing precious metals in a favorable chemical and textural horizon in the base of the tertiary volcanics and in the top of the Palmetto, as well as in veins and breccia's along structures and structural junctions. Mineralization has been identified over a northwest-southeast trending zone of over three kilometers in length associated with an extensional/compressional break in the regional Rye Patch fault system and along the limbs of the Rye Patch Fault itself. Alteration and mineralization at the Tonopah Project are typical of low-sulfidation,volcanic-hosted epithermal gold deposits found elsewhere in Nevada and around the world. The deposit type is characterized by overall low original sulfide content, and quartz-adularia and clay-sericite alteration assemblages, among others. Higher grade gold mineralization appears to project along some of the veins/related structures in the Opa and Tv. Visible gold is commonly observed in and along the edges of veins, is frequently associated with

Management Discussion/Viva Gold Corp. 4 hematite, and occurs locally in coarse form. Dendritic gold has been observed in core. Gold contained in the overall system is predominantly micron-sized in nature and is not visible to the naked eye. The Tonopah Project is well situated and can be easily accessed by paved road 20 miles from the town of Tonopah, Nevada. Both water and power are available in close proximity to the site. Water may be purchased commercially from Tonopah Public Utility, whose pipeline crosses the Company's claims, or water rights can be leased or acquired. A 15 KV Nevada Energy powerline, which can be upgraded to 25KV, also crosses the property. Tonopah is located within four hours' drive of Las Vegas, Nevada and is close to Round Mountain, Nevada, where equipment supply depots, machine shops and skilled labor can be found. Project Strategy Tonopah project PEA economics justify continued investment in project development. Viva's forward-looking goals for the Tonopah project include: continue to develop the gold resource base of the Tonopah gold project through both infill and step-out drilling;

step-out drilling; de-risk the project through continued technical study; and

the project through continued technical study; and initiate and complete pre-feasibility/feasibility study and permitting activities required to make a production decision. The Tonopah gold project is unique in that some of the highest-grade gold resources are near surface and can be accessed in an initial starter-pit. This will drive early project cash flow and is likely to accelerate project capital payback. We believe that the project also contains exploration potential, although this is complicated as the site is covered by valley floor gravels. This cover makes it difficult to clearly define geologic structure and increases the cost of exploration. To manage this cost while increasing the odds of exploration success, our plan is to initiate production based on the known gold resource plus any additions that can be added through the project permitting phase. Once in production exploration drilling would continue using cash flow generated from production with the benefit of geologic knowledge gained from mining in the mineral system. This plan has the potential to reduce both exploration cost and equity dilution.

Management Discussion/Viva Gold Corp. 5 PEA Financial and Economic Highlights On June 15, 2020, the Company filed a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Tonopah Project, Nye County, Nevada" prepared by Gustavson Associates of Lakewood Colorado. The PEA is based on conventional open-pit mining with gold recovery through crush heap-leach methods. Mineralized material will be prepared by three-stage crushing prior to placement on the leach pad. PEA economic results estimated at a gold price of US$1,400 per ounce are shown in both pre and post-tax U.S. Dollars as highlighted below. PEA Conceptual Economic Results (USD million) Base Case Gold Price $1,400 Pre-Tax Economics IRR 25% Cash Flow (Undiscounted) $69.7 NPV 5% Discount Rate $43.6 NPV 10% Discount Rate $25.9 Payback (Years) 2.9 After Tax Results (1) IRR 22% Cash Flow (Undiscounted) $60.1 NPV 5% Discount Rate $36.3 NPV 10% Discount Rate $20.3 (1) Includes Nevada State Net Proceeds Tax and 21% US Federal Tax Please note that a PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic consideration applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and that there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Price Sensitivity Table Base Case - Pre-Tax (US$MM) Gold Undiscounted Price IRR% Cash Flow NPV 5% NPV 10% Payback $1,100 1% $2.6 ($8.7) ($15.6) n/a $1,200 9% $25.0 $8.7 ($1.7) 5.1 $1,300 17% $47.3 $26.1 $12.1 4.1 $1,400 25% $69.7 $43.6 $25.9 2.9 $1,500 32% $92.1 $61.1 $39.8 2.5 $1,600 39% $114.4 $78.5 $53.6 2.2 $1,700 47% $136.8 $96.0 $67.4 2.0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.