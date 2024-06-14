Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Agreement.

As previously disclosed, on June 9, 2022, Vivakor, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an executive employment agreement (the "Original Agreement") with Tyler Nelson, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company (the "Executive"), for a term of two years, and, on January 16, 2023, Mr. Nelson was appointed as member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

As previously disclosed, on February 26, 2024, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Empire Energy Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation, and wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Diversified Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation (collectively "Empire"), whereby, at closing, subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Empire will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. On March 21, 2024, the Company entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Endeavor MIPA"), the equity holders of Endeavor Crude, LLC ("Endeavor"), whereby, at closing, subject to the conditions set forth in the Endeavor MIPA, the Company will acquire several entities that will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

As previously disclosed, beginning on June 8, 2024, the Company and Mr. Nelson entered into a series of amendments to the Original Agreement effecting the extension of the expiration date of the Original Agreement until June 13, 2024. On June 13, 2024, the Company entered into a new Executive Employment Agreement (the "New Employment Agreement") with Mr. Nelson, and, in connection therewith the Company and Mr. Nelson also entered into a settlement agreement with respect to compensation owed by the Company to Mr. Nelson (the "Settlement Agreement").

New Employment Agreement

On June 13, 2024, the Company entered into the New Employment Agreement with Mr. with respect to the Company's appointment of Mr. Nelson as Chief Financial Officer. Pursuant to the New Employment Agreement, Mr. Nelson will receive: (i) $450,000 annually (the "Base Salary"); (ii) an annual cash incentive bonus of a minimum of 50% of the Base Salary (a portion of which may be payable in the form of restricted common stock of the Company) and a maximum of 120% of the Base Salary; and (iii) an annual equity incentive bonus of a minimum of 25% of the Base Salary and a maximum of 120% of the Base Salary in shares of restricted stock. Mr. Nelson will also be eligible for a cash transaction bonus (the "Transaction Bonus") for Qualified Transactions, as defined in the New Employment Agreement, of 0.5% of the enterprise value of the assets, equity or business sold or acquired or the listing value of the equity or debt being listed on a national exchange. For each of the closing of the Merger Agreement and Endeavor MIPA, Mr. Nelson will receive a bonus of $200,000, with $100,000 for each such bonus to be paid in cash and the remaining $100,000 for each such bonus to be paid in shares of the Company's common stock, valued on the date of close of the Merger Agreement and the Endeavor MIPA, respectively. The foregoing bonuses are in lieu of a Transaction Bonus for either the Merger Agreement or the Endeavor MIPA. The New Employment Agreement is for an initial term of two years and will auto-renew for subsequent one-year terms if not terminated by either party at the end of a term, which requires 90 days prior notice. The New Employment Agreement may also be terminated under standard cause and without cause termination and resignation provisions.

Settlement Agreement and Promissory Note

At the time of the termination of the Original Agreement, the Company owed Mr. Nelson $1,167,750 in accrued salary and bonuses, plus interest (together, the "Accrued Compensation"), for serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer under the Original Agreement. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company and Mr. Nelson agreed the Accrued Compensation would be paid to Mr. Nelson under of a straight promissory note in the principal amount of the Accrued Compensation (the "Note"). Under the terms of the Note, the amounts due under the Note will accrue interest at 8% per annum, and will be paid to Mr. Nelson by paying him 5% of any money received by the Company from closed future financings or acquisition/merger/sale transactions until the Note has been paid in full. In the event the Note has not been paid in full by December 31, 2024, the Note will mature and any amounts due thereunder will be due and payable in full in such date.