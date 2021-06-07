Vivanco Gruppe : Gro Green Cover

GoGreen Back Cover are made of 100% biodegradable and natural materials. Pure natural colors underline the ecological aspect of this product series. The main ingredient PBAT is biodegradable and decomposes without toxic residues. The secondary component calcium carbonate is found in large quantities in rocks worldwide and is virtually insoluble in water. Available for Apple iPhone 11/12 series and iPhone SE

100% compostable

Precisely manufactured

Full access to all connections and functions, controls and ports remain fully accessible

Protects against bumps and scratches

Supports wireless charging

