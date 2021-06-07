Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Vivanco Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VG0K   DE000A1E8G88

VIVANCO GRUPPE AG

(VG0K)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 06/07 09:35:38 am
1.65 EUR   -8.84%
01:27pVIVANCO GRUPPE  : Gro Green Cover
PU
2019VIVANCO GRUPPE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018VIVANCO GRUPPE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vivanco Gruppe : Gro Green Cover

06/07/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
GoGreen Back Cover are made of 100% biodegradable and natural materials. Pure natural colors underline the ecological aspect of this product series. The main ingredient PBAT is biodegradable and decomposes without toxic residues. The secondary component calcium carbonate is found in large quantities in rocks worldwide and is virtually insoluble in water. Available for Apple iPhone 11/12 series and iPhone SE

  • 100% compostable
  • Precisely manufactured
  • Full access to all connections and functions, controls and ports remain fully accessible
  • Protects against bumps and scratches
  • Supports wireless charging

07.06.2021

Disclaimer

Vivanco Gruppe AG published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 17:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 80,8 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
Net income 2019 1,05 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
Net Debt 2019 17,8 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,97 M 12,1 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 12,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philipp Oliver Gerding Chairman-Management Board
Wenyang Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiaolun Heijenga Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hui Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Milewski Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVANCO GRUPPE AG-12.98%12
SONY GROUP CORPORATION5.49%123 579
PANASONIC CORPORATION6.47%27 181
LG ELECTRONICS INC.14.81%23 654
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION10.88%16 311
SHARP CORPORATION29.16%11 239