Vivanco Gruppe : Gro Green Cover

GoGreen Back Cover are made of 100% biodegradable and natural materials. Pure natural colors underline the ecological aspect of this product series. The main ingredient PBAT is biodegradable and decomposes without toxic residues. The secondary component calcium carbonate is found in large quantities in rocks worldwide and is virtually insoluble in water. Available for Apple iPhone 11/12 series and iPhone SE
-
100% compostable
-
Precisely manufactured
-
Full access to all connections and functions, controls and ports remain fully accessible
-
Protects against bumps and scratches
-
Supports wireless charging
07.06.2021
Disclaimer
Vivanco Gruppe AG published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 17:26:01 UTC.