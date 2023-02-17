Vivani Medical : 2023 Investor Presentation

The following slides and any accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans" or "planned," "strategy," "goal," "seeks," "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address operating performance or events or developments that Vivani Medical, Inc. ("Vivani", the "Company", "we" or "us) expects or anticipates will occur in the future, such as stated objectives or goals, our product candidates and their therapeutic potential and planned development, the indications that we intend to target, our technology, our business and strategy, milestones, addressable markets, or that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this presentation on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that we may fail to complete any required pre- clinical activities for NPM-119 or otherwise commence our planned Phase 2 trial for this candidate; conduct any pre-clinical activities of our other product candidates; our product candidates may not demonstrate safety or efficacy in clinical trials; we may fail to secure marketing approvals for our product candidates; there may be delays in regulatory approval or changes in regulatory framework that are out of our control; our estimation of addressable markets of our product candidates may be inaccurate; we may fail to timely raise additional required funding; more efficient competitors or more effective competing treatment may emerge; we may be involved in disputes surrounding the use of our intellectual property crucial to our success; we may not be able to attract and retain key employees and qualified personnel; earlier study results may not be predictive of later stage study outcomes; and we are dependent on third- parties for some or all aspects of our product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2022, and in the Company's Forms 10-K/A filed on May 2, 2022, S-4 filed on May 13, 2022, 10-Q filed on May 16, 2022, and 10-Q filed on August 12, 2022, and as thereafter amended. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward- looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward- looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys
and other data obtained from third party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source. All of our therapies are still investigational and have not been approved by any regulatory authority for any use.
Vivani Executive Leadership Team
Adam Mendelsohn PhD - CEO/Director
Co-founder/Co-inventorof Nano Precision Medical technology
PhD Bioengineering (UCSF/UC Berkeley)
Management of Technology Certificate at Haas School of Business
Research focused on diabetes treatment
Formerly at Boston Scientific and Minimed
Truc Le, MBA - Chief Operations Officer
Brigid Makes MBA - Chief Financial Officer
Numerous COO and Executive Positions at Device and Drug-
Former Sr. VP and CFO Miramar Labs
Device Companies, including:
Former Sr. VP and CFO AGA Medical
COO at Dance Biopharm, COO at Avid Bio
Former CFO Nektar Therapeutics, OraVax and Haemonetics
Exec VP at Prima Biomed, Sr. VP at Nektar Therapeutics
Current Board director: Quantun-Si, Aziyo and Mind Medicine
(responsible for Exubera approval), and Worldwide VP at
Involved in/Directed 2 IPOs, 2 reverse mergers and 1 SPAC
Johnson & Johnson
Lisa Porter, MD - Chief Medical Officer
Former Chief Medical Officer for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Dance BioPharm
Former VP of Medical Development for Amylin
Former Director at GSK, Global Head of Clinical Strategy for Avandia
Former Board member of ViaCyte, Inc.
Don Dwyer, MBA - Chief Business Officer
Former Executive Director at AstraZeneca with leadership roles in drug development, commercial and business development
Former Nano Precision Medical Board observer for AZ
Former PhaseBio Board observer for AZ (prior to IPO)
• Former Director at Cephalon and Rhone Poulenc Rorer
Vivani Medical, Inc.
An innovative, clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures novel, long-term therapeutic implants to treat chronic diseases.
Biopharm Division (formerly Nano Precision Medical) develops tiny, drug implants that provide therapeutic levels of medicine over extended periods of time, guaranteeing medication adherence. NPM-119(6-monthGLP-1 implant candidate for Type 2 Diabetes) is Vivani's main focus.
Neuromodulation Division (formerly Second Sight Medical Products) develops highly innovative medical implant candidates to treat blindness. Vivani is assessing strategic options for advancing Orion II, a cortical visual prosthesis designed to treat profound blindness.
Vivani is well-positioned with new leadership and sufficient capital to support multiple milestones for NPM-119 while assessing strategic options for Orion II.
Company Pipeline
If Approved, Vivani Candidates will Compete in Markets with Large Potential
Indication Feasibility Pre-Clinical
Clinical
Market Size*
Biopharm
Neuro
Human Type II Diabetes
Feline Pre-
Diabetes &
Diabetes
NASH (Non-
Alcoholic
Steatohepatitis)
Human
Obesity
Profound
Blindness
NPM-119
exenatide
OKV-119**
exenatide
NPM-159***
proprietary compound
NPM-139***
proprietary compound
ORION
visual prosthesis
>$20B
>$500M
>$18B
>$19B
>$4B
* Estimated Market Sizes where Vivani candidates would compete, if approved; Does not represent future sales or revenue estimates of Vivani candidates
** In Partnership with Okava Pharmaceuticals, Inc.5
*** Feasibility in progress with a non-exenatide compound in collaboration with a major pharma company
