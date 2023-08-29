Nasdaq: VANI
August 28, 2023
Vivani Executive Leadership Team
Adam Mendelsohn PhD - CEO/Director
- Co-founder/Co-inventorof Nano Precision Medical technology
- PhD Bioengineering (UCSF/UC Berkeley)
- Management of Technology Certificate at Haas School of Business
- Research focused on diabetes treatment
- Formerly at Boston Scientific and Minimed
Truc Le, MBA - Chief Operations Officer
Brigid A. Makes, MBA - Chief Financial Officer
Numerous COO and Executive Positions at Device and Drug-
Former Sr. VP and CFO Miramar Labs
Device Companies, including:
Former Sr. VP and CFO AGA Medical
COO at Dance Biopharm, COO at Avid Bio
Former CFO Nektar Therapeutics, OraVax and Haemonetics
Exec VP at Prima Biomed, Sr. VP at Nektar Therapeutics
Current Board director: Quantum-Si and Aziyo Biologics
(responsible for Exubera approval), and Worldwide VP at
Involved in/Directed 2 IPOs, 2 reverse mergers and 1 SPAC
Johnson & Johnson
Lisa Porter, MD - Chief Medical Officer
- Former Chief Medical Officer for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Dance BioPharm
- Former VP of Medical Development for Amylin
- Former Director at GSK, Global Head of Clinical Strategy for Avandia
- Former Board member of ViaCyte, Inc.
Donald Dwyer, MBA - Chief Business Officer
- Former Executive Director at AstraZeneca with leadership roles in drug development, commercial and business development
- Former Nano Precision Medical Board observer for AZ
- Former PhaseBio Board observer for AZ (prior to IPO)
• Former Director at Cephalon and Rhone Poulenc Rorer
Vivani Medical, Inc.
An innovative, biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of miniature, long-term, drug implants to treat chronic disease. Our NanoPortal™ platform technology enables the design of implants aimed at improving medication non-adherence and tolerability.
Lead program NPM-119 is a miniature, 6-month,GLP-1 implant under development for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. Vivani's First In Human Phase 2 clinical study of NPM-119 in T2D patients, named LIBERATE-1, was placed on Clinical Hold prior to initiating the study. A Complete Response to the Clinical Hold was submitted on August 25, 2023.
In March, we announced the proposed initial public offering of our Neuromodulation Division, renamed Cortigent, Inc. This allows Vivani to focus on our drug implant business.
Vivani is well-positioned with new leadership and sufficient capital to support multiple
milestones for NPM-119 and our emerging pipeline of innovative therapeutic implants.
Company Pipeline
If Approved, Vivani Candidates will Compete in Markets with Large Potential
Vivani
Indication
Human Type II
Diabetes and
Obesity
Feline Pre-
Diabetes &
Diabetes
NASH (Non-
Alcoholic
Steatohepatitis)
Human
Obesity
Feasibility Pre-Clinical Clinical Market Size*
NPM-119
>$20B
exenatide
OKV-119**
>$500M
exenatide
NPM-159***
>$18B
proprietary compound
NPM-139***
>$19B
proprietary compound
- Estimated Market Sizes where Vivani candidates would compete, if approved; Does not represent future sales or revenue estimates of Vivani candidates
- In Partnership with Okava Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Feasibility in progress with a non-exenatide compound in collaboration with an undisclosed major pharma company
