July 2024
Vivani Executive Leadership Team
Adam Mendelsohn PhD - CEO/Director
- Co-founder/Co-inventorof Vivani technology
- PhD Bioengineering (UCSF/UC Berkeley)
- Management of Technology Certificate at Haas School of Business
- Research focused on diabetes treatment
- Formerly at Boston Scientific and Minimed
Donald Dwyer, MBA - Chief Business Officer
Lisa Porter, MD - Chief Medical Officer
- Former Executive Director at AstraZeneca with leadership roles in regulatory affairs, drug development, commercial and business development
- Former Vivani Board observer for AZ
- Former PhaseBio Board observer for AZ (prior to IPO)
- Former Director at Cephalon and Rhone Poulenc Rorer
- Former Chief Medical Officer for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Dance BioPharm
- Former VP of Medical Development for Amylin
- Former Director at GSK, Global Head of Clinical Strategy for Avandia
- Former Board member of ViaCyte, Inc.
Truc Le, MBA - Chief Operations Officer
- Numerous COO and Executive Positions at Device and Drug- Device Companies, including:
- CTO at Dance Biopharm, COO at Avid Bio
- Exec VP at Prima Biomed, Sr. VP at Nektar Therapeutics (responsible for Exubera approval), and Worldwide VP at Johnson & Johnson
Brigid A. Makes, MBA - Chief Financial Officer
- Former Sr. VP and CFO Miramar Labs
- Former Sr. VP and CFO AGA Medical
- Former CFO Nektar Therapeutics, OraVax and Haemonetics
- Current Board director: Quantum-Si and Elutia, Inc.
- Involved in/Directed 2 IPOs, 2 reverse mergers and 1 SPAC
Vivani Medical, Inc.
An innovative, biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of ultra long-acting, miniature, drug implants to treat chronic diseases. NanoPortal platform technology enables the design of implants aimed at improving medication non-adherence and tolerability.
Lead program NPM-115 is a miniature, six-month,GLP-1(high-dose exenatide) implant under development for chronic weight management in obese or overweight patients.
Pipeline includes NPM-119 which is an IND-cleared miniature, six-month,GLP-1 (exenatide) implant under development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NPM-139 (semaglutide implant) which is under development for chronic weight management.
Vivani is well-positioned to advance NPM-115 and its pipeline towards potentially transformational milestones in 2024 and 2025.
Company Pipeline
If Approved, Vivani Products will Compete in Markets with Large Potential
Vivani
Indication
Human
Obesity
Human Type 2 Diabetes
Human
Obesity
Feline Pre-
Diabetes &
Diabetes
Feasibility Pre-Clinical Clinical Market Size*
NPM-115
>$60B
high-dose exenatide
>$60B
exenatide
NPM-119
NPM-139
>$60B
semaglutide
OKV-119**
>$0.5B
exenatide
- Estimated Market Sizes where Vivani products would compete, if approved. Does not represent future sales or revenue estimates of Vivani pipeline products. Evaluate Pharma's "World Preview 2024: Pharma's Growth Burst July 2024" estimates $130B in GLP-1 sales by 2030. We assume >$60B for Obesity/Chronic Weight Management and >$60B for Type 2 Diabetes by 2030.
** In Partnership with Okava Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Drug Implants Proprietary Platform Technology
NanoPortalTM:
Innovative Delivery Technology
Drug
Reservoir
Designed to assure adherence
Minimally-fluctuating and tunable delivery profiles
Potential application with
Nanotube
many molecular types
Membrane
NanoPortalTM:
How it Works...
By precisely adjusting nanotubes to molecule size, interactions between drug and nanotube walls can result in desirable release profiles over time, including near constant release
Pore too small:
Pore target size:
Pore too large:
No release
Near constant release
Burst release
Near-constant and minimally-fluctuating release
Minimal Fluctuations with 2.5-hour interval sampling
Individual Release Profiles (n=6)
Day 1 timepoint includes cumulative release over the first day including a separately measured 1st hour of release, which was ~7 µg for the high-dose and ~4 µg for the low-dose. Values are mean ± SD.
*Release-rates include exenatide and related substances.
Fluctuations during each 2.5-hour interval are within measurement error
NanoPortalTM is a Platform Technology
Broad Potential Application Can Support Portfolio of New Drug Implants
Minimized Implant Size
Extendable Implant Duration
Tunable Delivery Rate
Tunable Delivery Profile
