Vivani Medical, Inc.

An innovative, biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of ultra long-acting, miniature, drug implants to treat chronic diseases. NanoPortal platform technology enables the design of implants aimed at improving medication non-adherence and tolerability.

Lead program NPM-115 is a miniature, six-month,GLP-1(high-dose exenatide) implant under development for chronic weight management in obese or overweight patients.

Pipeline includes NPM-119 which is an IND-cleared miniature, six-month,GLP-1 (exenatide) implant under development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NPM-139 (semaglutide implant) which is under development for chronic weight management.

Vivani is well-positioned to advance NPM-115 and its pipeline towards potentially transformational milestones in 2024 and 2025.