CTS EVENTIM, a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, and Vivendi (Paris:VIV), a global leader in culture, entertainment, media and communications, today announced that they have completed the sale of Vivendi’s festival and international ticketing activities. A put option agreement was signed on 2 April 2024.

The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately €300 million.

Vivendi’s ticketing and festival activities acquired by CTS EVENTIM collectively produced €137 million in revenues in 2023. The ticketing business generated roughly €105 million of that, with an EBITDA of €26 million. The UK market was responsible for the largest share of the revenues, followed by the US market. The festival business part of the current deal generated an additional €32 million in revenues.

This transaction offers new development opportunities to Vivendi’s festival portfolio and See Tickets' international activities while ensuring maximum continuity for all their partners. It supports CTS EVENTIM’s internationalization strategy and will benefit artists and their managers by offering even more seamless services on a global scale.

Vivendi's performance hall activities, including L'Olympia in Paris, as well as See Tickets France and Brive Festival, are not part of this agreement.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. Canal+ Group is a major player in the creation and distribution of cinema and audiovisual content on all continents. Lagardère is the world’s third-largest book publisher for the general public and educational markets and a leading global player in travel retail.

Havas is one of the largest global communications groups with a presence in more than 100 countries. Vivendi is also active in the magazine business (Prisma Media) and in video games (Gameloft). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion) and a subsidiary dedicated to providing very high-speed Internet access in Africa (GVA). Vivendi’s various activities work closely together as an integrated group committed to transforming its businesses to meet the expectations of the public and anticipate constant changes. As a committed group, Vivendi contributes to building more open, inclusive, and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education, and its industries, and increasing awareness of 21st century challenges and opportunities.

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

