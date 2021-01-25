Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vivendi SE    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/25 05:00:09 am
26.55 EUR   -0.04%
France's Vivendi raises stake in Spain El Pais owner Prisa to 9.9%

01/25/2021 | 02:26am EST
PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi said on Monday it had raised its stake in Spanish rival Prisa, the owner of Spain's influential El Pais newspaper and other media assets, to 9.9% from 7.6%.

On Friday, Vivendi had announced it had bought the 7.6% stake, saying the move responded to the group's strategy to become "a global leader in content, media and communications" and to extend its reach in the Spanish-language markets in Europe, Latin America and United States.

Vivendi said it bought the stake hours after HSBC had agreed to sell a 7.89% stake in Prisa for 52 million euros ($63.3 million).

Prisa, which is struggling with a huge debt pile, is controlled by activist fund Amber Capital which is led by French investor Joseph Oughourlian.

($1 = 0.8214 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Inti Landauro; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ SE -0.45% 3.498 Real-time Quote.4.02%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.98% 403.2 Delayed Quote.7.52%
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A. 1.17% 1.04 Delayed Quote.15.12%
VIVENDI SE 0.00% 26.55 Real-time Quote.0.68%
Financials
Sales 2020 16 051 M 19 542 M 19 542 M
Net income 2020 1 138 M 1 385 M 1 385 M
Net Debt 2020 4 383 M 5 337 M 5 337 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 31 417 M 38 244 M 38 250 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 43 822
Free-Float 66,3%
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 30,55 €
Last Close Price 26,56 €
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Aliza Cohen-Jabès Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI SE0.68%38 244
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.1.97%19 926
BOLLORÉ SE4.02%12 551
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-3.19%9 491
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.3.31%5 644
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD-0.45%4 689
