France's Vivendi raises stake in Spain El Pais owner Prisa to 9.9%

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi
said on Monday it had raised its stake in Spanish rival
Prisa, the owner of Spain's influential El Pais
newspaper and other media assets, to 9.9% from 7.6%.
On Friday, Vivendi had announced it had bought the 7.6%
stake, saying the move responded to the group's strategy to
become "a global leader in content, media and communications"
and to extend its reach in the Spanish-language markets in
Europe, Latin America and United States.
Vivendi said it bought the stake hours after HSBC had agreed
to sell a 7.89% stake in Prisa for 52 million euros ($63.3
million).
Prisa, which is struggling with a huge debt pile, is
controlled by activist fund Amber Capital which is led by French
investor Joseph Oughourlian.
($1 = 0.8214 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Inti Landauro; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky and Edmund Blair)