VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
Italian court sets hearing into Vivendi stake in Mediaset for Dec. 16-sources

09/07/2020 | 10:45am EDT

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has scheduled a hearing on Dec. 16 to look into a request by Vivendi to annul a ruling by Italy's communications watchdog forcing the French group to forfeit most of its stake in Mediaset, two legal sources said on Monday.

One of the sources said Vivendi, Mediaset's second-biggest shareholder, had asked the administrative court to set the date for the hearing after the European Court of Justice last week said that the Italian law which forced Vivendi to transfer two-thirds of its voting rights in Mediaset to an arm's-length trust, violated EU rules.

In 2017, Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM ruled that Vivendi's twin stakes in Mediaset and former phone monopolist Telecom Italia broke rules designed to prevent a concentration of power in the telecoms and media sectors.

Vivendi challenged the decision in front of an Italian administrative court. But the court referred the case to the EU court, whose verdict arrived last week. The administrative court will now rule on Vivendi's request. (Reporting by Domenico Lusi, Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

MEDIASET 9.32% 1.83 Delayed Quote.-37.07%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -0.41% 0.392 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
VIVENDI SE 1.80% 24.28 Real-time Quote.-7.63%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 992 M 18 919 M 18 919 M
Net income 2020 1 117 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
Net Debt 2020 3 290 M 3 892 M 3 892 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 27 131 M 32 002 M 32 097 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 43 900
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 28,78 €
Last Close Price 23,85 €
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Aliza Cohen-Jabès Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI SE-7.63%32 002
BOLLORÉ SE-18.15%11 007
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.48.22%7 499
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-3.44%6 683
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD13.57%5 305
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-33.59%3 351
