Italian court sets hearing into Vivendi stake in Mediaset for Dec. 16-sources

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court
has scheduled a hearing on Dec. 16 to look into a request by
Vivendi to annul a ruling by Italy's communications
watchdog forcing the French group to forfeit most of its stake
in Mediaset, two legal sources said on Monday.
One of the sources said Vivendi, Mediaset's second-biggest
shareholder, had asked the administrative court to set the date
for the hearing after the European Court of Justice last week
said that the Italian law which forced Vivendi to transfer
two-thirds of its voting rights in Mediaset to an arm's-length
trust, violated EU rules.
In 2017, Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM ruled that
Vivendi's twin stakes in Mediaset and former phone monopolist
Telecom Italia broke rules designed to prevent a
concentration of power in the telecoms and media sectors.
Vivendi challenged the decision in front of an Italian
administrative court. But the court referred the case to the EU
court, whose verdict arrived last week. The administrative court
will now rule on Vivendi's request.
