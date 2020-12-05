Italy asks court to postpone decision on Vivendi's Mediaset stake

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italy has asked an administrative
court to postpone a decision over whether to unfreeze French
media group Vivendi's stake in Italy's top commercial
broadcaster Mediaset, the state lawyer's office said on
Saturday.
The move follows the approval of a bill which forces the
communications watchdog AGCOM to start a new probe into
Vivendi's interests in the Italian media and telecoms
sector.
Vivendi, which is also the top investor in Telecom Italia
with a 24% stake, had requested the court the remove
restrictions on its 29% Mediaset holding.
The administrative court will assess the case at a hearing
set for Dec. 16.
Two legal sources told Reuters on Saturday the state
lawyer's office had requested the court to postpone the
decision, a move which the office confirmed.
AGCOM in 2017 forced the French group to freeze two-thirds
of its stake in Mediaset in a trust. The trust has been
prevented from voting at Mediaset's shareholder meetings.
A postponement of the court's decision might help Mediaset,
controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi, in a long-running legal battle against its
second-largest shareholder Vivendi.
The two groups have been locked in a fight since 2016 when
Vivendi ditched an accord to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit and
built a 29% stake which Mediaset considers hostile. Attempts to
reach a compromise have been unsuccessful so far.
In September the European Union's top court ruled that an
Italian law setting market share thresholds to prevent excessive
power concentration in telecoms and media was against EU rules.
That prompted Rome to approve a stop-gap legislation
requiring AGCOM to start a new inquiry on Vivendi’s twin stakes
in Telecom Italia and Mediaset pending a wider reform of the
Italian media laws.
The new inquiry would assess whether Vivendi's positions
comply with legislation aimed at preventing a concentration of
power harming media plurality.
Mediaset and Vivendi declined to comment.
