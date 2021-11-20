Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vivendi SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia to hold new extraordinary board meeting as pressure on CEO mounts

11/20/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Il logo Telecom Italia (TIM) a Milano

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) will hold a second extraordinary board meeting in two weeks on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, as an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi escalates.

Gubitosi survived a boardroom showdown on Nov. 11 but after two profit warnings this year at Italy's former phone monopoly he remains under fire, having failed to convince top investor Vivendi that he could tackle the company's problems.

The French media giant, which holds a 23.8% stake in TIM, has called into question the role of Gubitosi, pushing to replace him with TIM Brasil head Pietro Labriola, sources have previously said.

Weighed down by an adjusted gross debt of 29 billion euros ($33 billion), TIM is wrestling with fierce price competition on its home turf at a time when it needs to invest heavily to support Italy's drive to improve broadband connectivity.

On Friday, S&P downgraded TIM's long-term rating to BB from BB+ due to the declines in revenue and profit.

The new extraordinary board meeting was called after a letter from a group of five board members close to Vivendi and a separate request from other independent board members, one of the sources said.

Gubitosi had won a second term in March with backing from Vivendi and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which owns a 9.8% stake in TIM with the aim to oversee its network assets.

His reappointment was originally part of a broader plan championed by the previous government to merge TIM's access network assets with those of state-backed rival Open Fiber.

However, that plan has stalled with key figures in Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition opposing it and question marks hanging over whether it would ever get past regulators in Brussels.

($1 = 0.8859 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by David Clarke and Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VIVENDI SE
12:32pTelecom Italia to hold new extraordinary board meeting as pressure on CEO mounts
RE
08:40aDassault group says has no plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper
RE
11/19S&P downgrades Telecom Italia on weakening earnings
RE
11/19Vivendi to Approve Mediaset's Dual-Class Share Structure Plan
MT
11/18Vivendi to vote in favour of Mediaset plans for dual class share structure
RE
11/18VIVENDI : Fininvest and Mediaset agree to amend certain provisions of the agreements enter..
PU
11/17Italian Prosecutors Request Dismissal Of Case Against Vivendi Owner, CEO
MT
11/16Italian prosecutors ask judge to drop Mediaset case against Vivendi's Bollore - sources
RE
11/16Telecom Italia could seek renegotiation of DAZN deal - sources
RE
11/15Vivendi Wants Brazil Unit Head to Replace Current Telecom Italia CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIVENDI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 424 M 10 630 M 10 630 M
Net income 2021 17,3 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net cash 2021 928 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 11 590 M 13 121 M 13 073 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 42 800
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11,05 €
Average target price 15,03 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Senior VP-Legal Affairs, CSR & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVENDI SE-58.11%13 121
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.14.00%22 278
BOLLORÉ SE46.13%16 405
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.115.20%6 256
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-16.82%4 611
SHANGHAI ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.98%4 095