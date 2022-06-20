Tim's top investor Vivendi seeks 31 bln euro landline grid valuation -source

* TIM working to separate network from services business
MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) top
investor Vivendi wants the phone group to value its fixed
landline network at 31 billion euros ($33 billion) in any sale,
far above analysts' and TIM's own estimate, a source close to
the French group said.
Vivendi's stance could potentially make it harder for TIM to
reach a deal to sell its network, a possibility the former phone
monopoly is currently exploring in discussions with its second
biggest investor, state lender CDP.
Speaking anonymously because deliberations are private, the
source said Vivendi believed a sale had to meet certain criteria
in the interest of all of TIM's shareholders.
In particular, TIM's landline grid should carry at least 10
billion euros of the company's debt were it to be separated from
the group's services arm, the person said.
Shares in TIM extended gains after the report and closed up
2.6% against a 1% rise in Italy's blue-chip index.
Vivendi owns 23.8% of TIM and its support is
important for any asset separation deal to go through. TIM
declined to comment.
SEPARATION
The comments come as TIM's new CEO Pietro Labriola works on
a revamp plan for the debt-laden phone group centred on the
separation of its wholesale fixed network operations from its
services businesses.
Labriola will present his strategy to investors on July 7.
As part of the plan, TIM is considering an outright sale of
its domestic landline grid and its international cable unit
Sparkle, sources have previously said.
TIM is discussing the potential sale with state lender CDP
after they signed a non-binding accord last month to create a
unified broadband champion in Italy combining TIM's network
assets with those of CDP-controlled rival Open Fiber.
CDP would control the combined network entity.
Discussions involve also infrastructure funds Macquarie
and KKR which would also need to back a deal.
Macquarie is a minority investor in Open Fiber.
New York-based KKR, which last year offered to buy the whole
of TIM for 33 billion euros including debt but was rejected,
holds a stake in TIM's last-mile network.
Both funds would remain as minority investors in the
TIM-Open Fiber single network operator.
After opposing for years the idea that TIM could lose
control of its main infrastructure asset, Vivendi has opened the
door to supporting Rome's efforts to create a single broadband
operator under state oversight.
However, Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine has warned
Vivendi would only back a sale of the network that valued it
fairly, rejecting as inadequate analyst valuations for the grid
of 17-21 billion euros before synergies.
The value is also far higher than a price tag for the
business estimated by TIM of about 20 billion euros including
debt.
The source close to Vivendi said the French media group was
a long-term investor in TIM and, following a split, would focus
its strategic efforts on the group's services arm which it ruled
out selling.
