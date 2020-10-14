Log in
VIVENDI SE

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
Vivendi : Appeals Against the Court Decision Concerning the Lagardère Shareholders' Meeting

10/14/2020 | 11:24am EDT

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) takes note of today's decision by the Chairman of the Paris Commercial Tribunal to reject its request to call the early convening of a Lagardère Shareholders' Meeting.

Vivendi remains confident in the merits of its case and will appeal against this decision.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005697/en/ 

 
    CONTACT:

Vivendi 

 
    SOURCE: Vivendi 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1123ET


