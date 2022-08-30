Vivendi : Appointments in the Communications departments of the Vivendi Group

Paris, August 30, 2022

Appointments in the Communications departments

of the Vivendi Group

Chief Communications and CSR Officer Chief Communications Officer at Vivendi Director of External Corporate at Havas Group and member of its Executive Committee Communications at Prisma Media

Several appointments have been made in the Communications departments of the Vivendi Group.

Stéphanie Bertrand-Tassilly, previously Director of External Corporate Communications and CSR at Prisma Media, succeeded Lorella Gessa as Chief Communications and CSR Officer and member of the Executive Committee at Havas Group following the latter's appointment, on May 26, 2022, as Vivendi's Chief Communications Officer and member of its Executive Committee, positions she assumed on June 24, 2022.

Frédéric Vallois, previously Vivendi Group's Internal Communications and Editorial Director, was appointed Prisma Media's Director of External Corporate Communications. A successor to his position within Vivendi's Internal Communications department will be appointed shortly.

Lorella Gessa, Vivendi's Chief Communications Officer, said: "These exchanges of functions within the Group and the cross-fertilizationof skills that they allow constitute yet another step towards closer integration of Vivendi's various businesses. These are concrete examples of internal mobility which reflect the Group's commitment to fostering internal talent. »

Lorella Gessa holds degrees in French and English literature and a master's degree in strategic communications from Columbia University in New York. She began her career at IBM in Italy and the United States before moving on to positions at Ford and Sara Lee and then joining the Havas Group. In June 2007, she was appointed Havas Group's Communications Director before being named Vivendi's Chief Communications Officer and becoming a member of the Vivendi Executive Committee on June 24, 2022.

Stéphanie Bertrand-Tassily holds a master's degree in business law from the University of Paris X Nanterre. After more than 12 years of experience in candidate assessment, employer branding and cross-functional human resources projects within specialized firms and Ernst & Young, she joined Prisma Media in 2011 as Recruitment and Mobility Manager before being appointed Director of External Corporate Communication in 2015, to which CSR responsibilities were added. She became Chief Communications and CSR Officer and member of the Executive Committee of Havas Group in August 2022.

A graduate of Sciences Po Paris, Frédéric Vallois began his professional career with Deloitte. Between 2010 and 2012, he worked as a spokesperson for the French government before joining Vivendi as a speechwriter for the Management Board. In 2018, he was also appointed Vivendi's Internal Communications Director. Frédéric Vallois became Prisma Media's External Corporate Communications Director in August 2022 and was also appointed Licensing Director for the Harvard Business Review France and National Geographic France.