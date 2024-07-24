Vivendi: C8's DTT frequency withdrawn by ARCOM

July 24, 2024 at 11:03 am EDT Share

Today, ARCOM carried out a pre-selection of channels that had applied for authorization to broadcast nationally on terrestrial hertzian frequencies.



C8's application was not among the 25 that were declared admissible. On the other hand, Cnews, another member of the Canal+ group and the Bolloré galaxy, will remain on the air.



The regulator has not explained its choices, but says it based itself on the interest of each project for the public, 'with regard to the overriding imperative of pluralism of socio-cultural currents of expression'.



As a reminder, the C8 channel, led by its star host Cyril Hanouna, had been in the sights of the regulatory authorities for several months, following a number of slip-ups and the accumulation of record fines.



Earlier this year, the channel's executives were questioned by the French parliament as part of an inquiry into the allocation, content and control of authorizations for national digital terrestrial television services.



ARCOM has indicated that it will now draw up agreements with each of the successful candidates, a prerequisite for the issue of an authorization to use the radioelectric resource on DTT, for a maximum period of ten years.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.