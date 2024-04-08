Vivendi: Canal+ makes mandatory offer for MultiChoice

April 08, 2024 at 03:46 am EDT Share

Vivendi announced on Monday that its subsidiary Canal+ had filed a mandatory offer for the shares in South African MultiChoice that it does not already own, at a purchase price of 125 rand per share, payable in cash.



In a press release, the media and entertainment group expresses confidence in the success of the offer, the price of which far exceeds the regulatory minimum of around R105.



Canal+ points out that MultiChoice shareholders will benefit from a premium of 66.66% compared with the closing price of R75 on February 1, i.e. prior to the announcement of its non-binding indicative offer.



At that time, the French group announced its intention to bid 105 rand for each MultiChoice ordinary share.



Canal+ explains that its ambition is to build a world leader in entertainment, with Africa at the heart of its priorities.



The company, which has 8.1 million subscribers in Africa, was already the largest shareholder in MultiChoice, a pay-TV group with a strong presence in English- and Portuguese-speaking Africa.



Its offer is to be financed entirely by its own funds.



Canal+ has also undertaken to ensure that South African investors can benefit from the future growth of the combined company through a listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.