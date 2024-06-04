Vivendi: Canal+'s offer for MultiChoice deemed fair

On Tuesday, an independent committee formed by MultiChoice recommended that the company's shareholders accept the offer launched by Canal+, a subsidiary of the Vivendi group.



In a financial notice, MultiChoice states that the committee expressed a favorable opinion regarding the fairness and reasonableness of the terms of the offer.



In April, the French audiovisual group filed a mandatory offer to acquire all the MultiChoice shares it did not already own at a purchase price of R125 per share, payable in cash.



This cash value represents a premium of 66.66% to the closing price of R75 on February 1, the last trading session prior to its non-binding indicative offer.



Canal+'s ambition is to build a world leader in entertainment, with Africa at the heart of its priorities, thanks in particular to complementary geographies.



The offer, which opens tomorrow, will not close before April 25, 2025.



