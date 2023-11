Nov 5 (Reuters) - Vivendi:

* DEEPLY REGRETS THAT TIM'S BOARD ACCEPTED KKR'S OFFER TO BUY TIM'S NETWORK WITHOUT FIRST INFORMING & REQUESTING A VOTE FROM ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* TIM'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS THUS DEPRIVED EACH SHAREHOLDER OF THE RIGHT TO EXPRESS THEIR OPINION IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

* VIVENDI WILL USE ANY LEGAL MEANS AT ITS DISPOSAL TO CHALLENGE THIS DECISION AND PROTECT ITS RIGHTS AND THOSE OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS