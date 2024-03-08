Stock VIV VIVENDI SE
Vivendi SE

Equities

VIV

FR0000127771

Entertainment Production

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 06:17:27 2024-03-08 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
10.14 EUR -1.02% Intraday chart for Vivendi SE -3.06% +4.85%
11:56am VIVENDI : Disappointing Q4 for Canal+, the big question mark of the future split Alphavalue
06:16am Vivendi to Launch Consultations for Potential Group Breakup into Four Listed Units MT
Latest news about Vivendi SE

VIVENDI : Disappointing Q4 for Canal+, the big question mark of the future split Alphavalue
Vivendi to Launch Consultations for Potential Group Breakup into Four Listed Units MT
Vivendi SE Proposes Ordinary Cash Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2023, Payable from May 3, 2024 CI
Global markets live: Darktrace, Merck, Meta, Apple, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
Vivendi keeps split options open, earnings rise 7.5% RE
Vivendi core earnings rise 7.5%, still studying split RE
Vivendi: earnings of 405 million euros in 2023 CF
Transcript : Vivendi SE, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2024
Vivendi SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Tread Water Ahead of ECB Rate Decision DJ
Vivendi's Canal+ Enters Exclusive Talks for MultiChoice After Offer Boost MT
Telecom Italia boss sketches plans for leaner company after network sale RE
Canal+ to make firm offer to buy remainder of S.Africa's MultiChoice by April 8 RE
Court to hear Vivendi's challenge to TIM network sale on May 21, sources say RE
Lagardere says in talks to sell Paris Match magazine to LVMH RE
Lagardere Enters Talks to Sell Paris Match Magazine to LVMH DJ
CAC40: pause after recent record highs CF
CAC40: Europe's red lantern, as interest rates ease CF
CAC40: sluggish start to the week, sharp deterioration in interest rates CF
CAC40: pauses after a week of records CF
Vivendi: Canal+ increases its stake in Viu CF
VIVENDI : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the share CF
EuropaCorp: new Chief Executive Officer in early March CF
Telecom Italia core profit up 6.1% in 2023 RE

Chart Vivendi SE

Company Profile

Vivendi SE consists of several leading companies in the content production, communication and media: - Groupe Canal +: a leading operator in pay television in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia; - Studiocanal: Europe's leading player in the production, acquisition, distribution and international sales of films and TV series; - Havas: a world-leading communications group organized into three operating units that cover all businesses in the sector (creativity, media expertise and health/well-being); - Prisma Media: market leader in French magazine publishing, online video and daily digital audience; - Editis (discontinued operation): second French publishing group and leader in several fields including general literature, youth, practice, illustrated, comics, education and reference; - Gameloft: a world leader in mobile video games; - Vivendi Village: it is comprised of the international ticketing company See Tickets, the promoter and festival owner Olympia Production (France), the festival owner U Live (the United Kingdom), the Paris-based concert halls Olympia and the Théâtre de l'Oeuvre, the cinema and entertainment venues CanalOlympia (Africa), and the IP development agency and consultancy The Copyrights Group (IP development agency and consultancy); - Dailymotion: one of the world's largest platforms for aggregation and distribution of video content (more than 350 million unique users per month); - Group Vivendi Africa (GVA): a FTTH (Fiber to the home) operator active in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Sector
Entertainment Production
Calendar
2024-04-28 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Vivendi SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
10.25 EUR
Average target price
13.05 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+27.36%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Entertainment Production

1st Jan change Capi.
VIVENDI SE Stock Vivendi SE
+5.00% 11.48B
BOLLORÉ SE Stock Bolloré SE
+11.58% 18.79B
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. Stock Warner Music Group Corp.
-4.92% 17.62B
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.
+2.53% 7.31B
COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET SE Stock Compagnie de l'Odet SE
-0.55% 6.68B
TKO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Stock TKO Group Holdings, Inc.
+0.89% 6.64B
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD. Stock Toei Animation Co.,Ltd.
-23.19% 4.18B
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO.,LTD. Stock Oriental Pearl Group Co.,Ltd.
-4.79% 3.35B
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Stock Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
-9.66% 2.6B
PT MD PICTURES TBK Stock PT MD Pictures Tbk
+4.55% 2.52B
Other Entertainment Production
